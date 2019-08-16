Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — Standard Bank and Discovery

Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective talk to Business Day TV

16 August 2019 - 10:08 Business Day TV
Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments chose Standard Bank Group as his stock pick of the day and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective chose Discovery.

Crail said: “My stock pick today is Standard Bank, I personally wished that I had picked this last night because it had a ripper of a recovery day today. I think it was up about 5%. But ultimately SA Inc and, specifically, the banks have taken a massive hit.”

Körner said: “I’m going to go with Discovery — forget about the solvency ratio, the life-book and the capital in the medical business. What we like about it is that it is a business that has gone from medical aid administrators and grown into life assurance, investments, insurance and into the UK. Some teething problems in between but they have over 11-million lives on Vitality and a lot of people knocking on their door.”

