Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Standard Bank and Discovery
Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective talk to Business Day TV
Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments chose Standard Bank Group as his stock pick of the day and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective chose Discovery.
Crail said: “My stock pick today is Standard Bank, I personally wished that I had picked this last night because it had a ripper of a recovery day today. I think it was up about 5%. But ultimately SA Inc and, specifically, the banks have taken a massive hit.”
Körner said: “I’m going to go with Discovery — forget about the solvency ratio, the life-book and the capital in the medical business. What we like about it is that it is a business that has gone from medical aid administrators and grown into life assurance, investments, insurance and into the UK. Some teething problems in between but they have over 11-million lives on Vitality and a lot of people knocking on their door.”
