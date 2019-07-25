WATCH: Stock picks — Reinet and Sygnia

Bruce Main from Ivy Asset Management chose Reinet and Sygnia as his stock picks of the day.

“I have chosen Reinet previously and ultimately some of the rump in the asset pool will be listed on the London Stock Exchange and some value will be released. Locally, I am going for a business called Sygnia, it is a company that is cleverly using fintech technology to lower the cost to the consumer to buy into the financial services industry.”