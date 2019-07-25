Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock picks — Reinet and Sygnia

Bruce Main from Ivy Asset Management talks to Business Day TV about his stock picks of the day

25 July 2019 - 10:08 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/RATTANASIRI INPINTA
Picture: 123RF/RATTANASIRI INPINTA

Bruce Main from Ivy Asset Management chose Reinet and Sygnia as his stock picks of the day.

“I have chosen Reinet previously and ultimately some of the rump in the asset pool will be listed on the London Stock Exchange and some value will be released. Locally, I am going for a business called Sygnia, it is a company that is cleverly using fintech technology to lower the cost to the consumer to buy into the financial services industry.”

Bruce Main from Ivy Asset Management talks to Business Day TV about his stock picks of the day

Reinet’s tobacco habit is on the wane

For the first time since listing in 2008, Reinet's core holding in British American Tobacco is down to less than 50%
Companies
1 day ago

Reinet’s net asset value falls amid tobacco woes

A share price decline in its largest shareholding sees net asset value per share in the quarter to end-June fall 5.45%
Companies
2 days ago

JSE lifts as hope of trade truce boosts global stocks

Top US officials may be headed for Beijing to resume trade negotiations next week, according to reports
Markets
1 day ago

Simplifying pension headaches

New rules are meant to help pensioners figure out what to do when they retire. But it’s still no simple process
Money & Investing
1 week ago

Are pricey tech stocks still a good investment?

Managers warn of hype in otherwise profitable sector
Money
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.