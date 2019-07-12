Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — Ethos Capital and Richemont

Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton talk to Business Day TV

12 July 2019 - 10:19 Business Day TV
Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective chose Ethos Capital as his stock pick of the day and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton chose Richemont.

Körner said: “I’m going to go with Ethos Capital. It gives you something different, if you look at a lot of the investment companies, the likes of Remgro, for example, they haven’t been great allocators of capital if you have to be honest.”

Reeders said: “Richemont for two reasons, the Swiss market is pushing to new highs, Richemont will hopefully go with that crowd. Secondly, considering where we are on the market, sort of slowing global economy, it is relatively stable because topping off of the luxury market and I also think, unlike the tobacco companies, they are selling products which are still aspirational, people want to wear it and be seen to be wearing it.”

