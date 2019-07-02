Oil slips on slowing global economy and despite Opec cuts

London — Oil prices slipped on Tuesday as concerns that the global economy could be slowing outweighed an agreement by oil cartel Opec on Monday to extend supply cuts until next March.

Brent crude futures were down 18c, or 0.28%, at $64.88 a barrel by 8.45am GMT. US crude futures for August were down 20c, or 0.34%, at $58.89 a barrel, after touching their highest in more than five weeks on Monday.

Opec agreed on Monday to extend oil supply cuts until March 2020 as members overcame their differences to try to prop up the price of crude.

“It appears that the supply side of the oil equation is supportive for oil prices but demand concerns are forcing oil bulls to keep at least part of their gunpowder dry,” PVM analyst Tamas Varga wrote in a note.

Opec is slated to meet with Russia and other producers, an alliance known as Opec+, later on Tuesday to discuss supply cuts amid surging US output. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that he had agreed with Saudi Arabia to extend global output cuts until December 2019 or March 2020, and Saudi energy minister Khalid al-Falih said on Tuesday that he was 100% confident of an Opec+ deal.