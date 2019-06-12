WATCH: Stock pick — United Technologies

Markets

Craig Pheiffer from Absa Stockbrokers and Portfolio Management talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

12 June 2019 - 07:58 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/`Maksym Yemelyanov
Picture: 123RF/`Maksym Yemelyanov

Craig Pheiffer from Absa Stockbrokers and Portfolio Management chose United Technologies as his stock pick of the day.

“I have previously looked at United Technologies, it’s a company that operates in the aerospace technology industry and they produce the Pratt & Whitney jet engines. Over the course of the past week they announced a merger with Raytheon, which is also in the aerospace industry. This merger is bringing in two substantial companies, which will create a new global aerospace giant and technology company.”

