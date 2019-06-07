Markets

WATCH: What construction companies can still offer investors

Arthur Karas from Old Mutual Investment Group talks to Business Day TV about finding value in SA’s construction sector

07 June 2019 - 09:14 Business Day TV
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

SA’s construction sector is facing severe headwinds.

The industry has had to contend with a lack of infrastructure spending, a shrinking economy and slow payments from the private and public sectors, which could see many investors shy away from construction stocks.

But Arthur Karas from Old Mutual Investment Group still sees value in the industry. He joined Business Day TV to discuss the stocks he thinks should remain on investors’ radar screens.

