Markets

No change in UK prime minister cheers rand and markets

The JSE desperately needs the Santa rally to continue to mitigate its 2018 losses, while November’s producer inflation is expected to have slowed slightly

13 December 2018 - 07:27 Robert Laing
Picture: JSE
Picture: JSE

The rand appeared to cheer UK Prime Minister Theresa May's ability to survive Wednesday night’s no-confidence vote, with the currency trading at R17.82/£, R16.06/€ and R14.13/$ at 6.20am.

May’s survival also helped Asian markets remain buoyant. Naspers’s main asset, Tencent, was up 0.82% to HK$319.40, helping the Hang Seng index rise 1.34%.

In Sydney, BHP was up 2% to A$32.84, helping the ASX 200 index gain 0.32% and pointing to a good day for the JSE’s miners.

The JSE’s all share index desperately needs the past few days’ “Santa rally” to continue to mitigate its losses for 2018.

Image: Iress

The all share index ended 2017 at 59,505 points. But, from a strong start in which it set a record of 61,777 points on January 26, the stock exchange spent most of the year in the doldrums before sinking under 50,200 points in December. 

A recent rebound to 51,598 points has helped the JSE reduced its year-to-date loss to 13%.

No JSE-listed companies are diarised to release results on Thursday, but it is a busy day on the economics front with 10 scheduled releases from Stats SA.

The most important of these is November’s producer price index (PPI) at 11.30am. The economists’ consensus is factory and farm gate inflation, as measured by the annual change in PPI, will have slowed to about 6.8% from October’s 6.9%.

At 9am, Stats SA will release its report on civil cases for debt in October and the September quarterly financial statistics at 9am, and then October’s wholesale trade sales and quarterly financial statistics of municipalities at 10am.

Other Stats SA reports on Thursday include October’s export and import unit value indices, November’s construction materials price indices and October’s building statistics. 

Stats SA also releases its bi-annual domestic tourism survey at 1pm.

laingr@businesslive.co.za

MARKET WRAP: JSE lifted by easing US-China tension

Progress in the US-China trade talks injects a sense of optimism into global markets, but a no-confidence vote in UK Prime Minister Theresa May looms
Markets
14 hours ago

Oil rises to $61 on Libyan supply cut and drop in US stock

Oil has been supported by the supply loss in Libya, which declared force majeure on exports from the country's largest oilfield on Sunday
Markets
15 hours ago

Rand slightly weaker to the pound as market eyes possible May exit

UK Prime Minister Theresa May is facing a vote of no confidence later in the evening, while the market is also watching for US inflation data
Markets
17 hours ago

Wild swings make rand the most unpredictable currency once again

The rand’s price swings have been the widest among 24 of its peers in the past week as risk assets have been rocked
Markets
21 hours ago

World stocks cheered by Trump trade talk as sterling claws off lows

Donald Trump says trade talks are ongoing with China, and he could act on Huawei's CFO saga;  the pound rises off 20-month low as May faces party ...
Markets
17 hours ago

Most read

1.
After an ugly year, the JSE may be set to rally
Markets
2.
Rand slightly weaker to the pound as market eyes ...
Markets
3.
Positive US-China trade news lifts JSE
Markets
4.
Tencent Music IPO may cheer JSE
Markets
5.
Rand stabilises in line with global markets
Markets

Related Articles

MARKET WRAP: JSE lifted by easing US-China tension
Markets

Oil rises to $61 on Libyan supply cut and drop in US stock
Markets

Gold firms despite gains in the dollar and a rally in markets
Markets

Rand slightly weaker to the pound as market eyes possible May exit
Markets

World stocks cheered by Trump trade talk as sterling claws off lows
Markets

Wild swings make rand the most unpredictable currency once again
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.