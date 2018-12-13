No change in UK prime minister cheers rand and markets

The rand appeared to cheer UK Prime Minister Theresa May's ability to survive Wednesday night’s no-confidence vote, with the currency trading at R17.82/£, R16.06/€ and R14.13/$ at 6.20am.

May’s survival also helped Asian markets remain buoyant. Naspers’s main asset, Tencent, was up 0.82% to HK$319.40, helping the Hang Seng index rise 1.34%.

In Sydney, BHP was up 2% to A$32.84, helping the ASX 200 index gain 0.32% and pointing to a good day for the JSE’s miners.

The JSE’s all share index desperately needs the past few days’ “Santa rally” to continue to mitigate its losses for 2018.