WATCH: Stock pick — Old Mutual

06 November 2018 - 08:19 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers chose Old Mutual as his stock pick of the day.

He said that Old Mutual has strengthened substantially since the unbundling.

“If you look at what you’ve received since you bought it some time ago. It is also getting closer to what would you regard as fair value, but it’s one of those stocks that still fundamentally cheap and you’ve still got the potential for an improving local environment and buying it at a decent price.”

Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers talks to Business Day TV about Old Mutual, his stock pick of the day

