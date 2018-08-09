Market data - August 8 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Despite Donald Trump’s owing his 2016 triumph in large part to canny social media use, his supporters say the likes of Facebook, YouTube and Apple are trying to tip the political scales against them, ...
The president sets a date for a national gender summit to discuss ways to end the scourge of violence against women and children in SA
It's been a hectic six months since Cyril Ramaphosa took over as president. Here are the high and low points of his rule
The company attributes the expected increase in earnings to lower input costs and new products, among other things
The chamber of commerce says greater policy certainty could ensure the improvement continues
The fourth industrial revolution could lead to wholesale job losses which will further entrench inequalities
Tainted interior minister who played a key role in government repression declares his candidacy for DRC poll
Who else was in the running besides Quinton de Kock and JP Duminy?
