Markets

Market data - August 6 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

06 August 2018 - 20:31
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

Unit Trusts 

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Cyril Ramaphosa's land shock unravels rand ...
Markets
2.
SA ducks Turkey's currency fallout
Markets
3.
Rand at the mercy of global forces and the rising ...
Markets
4.
Busy day for JSE watchers, while Asian markets ...
Markets
5.
Rand loses ground as dollar firms on weak German ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.