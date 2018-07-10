Market data - July 9 2018

Markets are anticipating a strong US earnings season, led by energy, healthcare and technology, one analyst says
The failure of populists in Europe should have been a salutary lesson for the two Brexiteers, but they refused to learn, writes Ferdinando Giugliano
Algoa‚ Golden Arrow‚ Putco‚ Amogelang and Phumatra signed a deal with unions and are now reported to be threatening to challenge it in the Constitutional Court
The party struggles to oust two of its mayors in Western Cape stronghold
The US-China trade war has forced Tesla to raise its prices in China, but with the company needing capital, Beijing will make a deal on its own terms
Mining and manufacturing output are expected to bring bad news for SA’s economic growth in the second quarter
Merchantec’s CEO confidence index has fallen back to pre-Ramaphosa levels of 47.4, with almost half of CEOs surveyed scoring him an adequate five out of 10
The most important question for American democracy is whether Trump’s Supreme Court nominee subscribes to judicial restraint, writes Cass Sunstein
‘It feels amazing. I’ve been close so many years and failed so many times,’ says a jubilant Na after winning his first PGA Tour event
National Arts Festival has many different ways to look at male behaviour and how violence affects women, writes Anton Krueger
