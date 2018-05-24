Feast of JSE results from Tiger and Famous Brands

How badly listeriosis has hit Tiger Brands, how much Famous Brands’s foray into the UK has cost it, and Mediclinic’s progress at turning around its Middle East acquisition will be in focus on Thursday.

It will also be a busy day on the forex front, with the Reserve Bank making an interest rate announcement at 3pm.

The dollar weakened after US President Donald Trump’s tweet "there will be big news coming soon for our great American Autoworkers" turned out to be a fresh tariff threat against China. This sent the rand back under R12.50 per dollar.

The rand was trading at R12.46 per dollar, R14.59 per euro and R16.66 per pound at 6:50am.

Tiger Brands has not issued a trading update ahead of its interim results for the six months to end-March — indicating its listeria-related losses will not reduce its earnings by more than 20%.

In February, before an Enterprise polony factory in Polokwane was linked to SA’s listeria outbreak, Tiger Brands said in an update on the four months to January its revenue had declined but profit improved thanks to lower farm prices.