Markets

Feast of JSE results from Tiger and Famous Brands

24 May 2018 - 07:30 Robert Laing
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

How badly listeriosis has hit Tiger Brands, how much Famous Brands’s foray into the UK has cost it, and Mediclinic’s progress at turning around its Middle East acquisition will be in focus on Thursday.

It will also be a busy day on the forex front, with the Reserve Bank making an interest rate announcement at 3pm.

The dollar weakened after US President Donald Trump’s tweet "there will be big news coming soon for our great American Autoworkers" turned out to be a fresh tariff threat against China. This sent the rand back under R12.50 per dollar.

The rand was trading at R12.46 per dollar, R14.59 per euro and R16.66 per pound at 6:50am.

Tiger Brands has not issued a trading update ahead of its interim results for the six months to end-March — indicating its listeria-related losses will not reduce its earnings by more than 20%.

In February, before an Enterprise polony factory in Polokwane was linked to SA’s listeria outbreak, Tiger Brands said in an update on the four months to January its revenue had declined but profit improved thanks to lower farm prices.

Tiger Brands boss to pick up the can kicked down street after listeria crisis

Full impact of disaster likely only to be revealed later this year
Business
4 days ago

Mediclinic said on April 18 it expected to report "broadly flat" adjusted earnings for the year to end-March.

Building materials miner Afrimat said on May 3 it expected to report on Thursday basic and headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-February grew by up to 11.4%.

Famous Brands said on May 17 it expected to report on Thursday its basic earnings for the year to end-February would be about a twentieth of the prior year’s R4.14 following the write-downs on its UK acquisition Gourmet Burger Kitchen.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS), which would not include these impairments, would fall by a less severe amount up to 24%, the trading statement said.

Poultry group Quantum Foods said on May 3 it expected to report on Thursday its HEPS for the six months to end-March increased nearly sevenfold.

After April’s inflation came in at a better-than-expected 4.5%, economists generally expect Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago no change to the central bank’s repo rate at 3pm.

Higher oil prices and a weaker rand have prompted banks to expect inflation to pick up in the coming months, but not enough to prompt the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) to raise interest rates in 2018.

Investec has raised its forecast inflation average for 2018 to 5.1%, rising to 5.5% in 2019.

"Substantial fuel price rises in the following months, on the back of the higher oil price and the weaker domestic currency will elevate the inflation outcome. Taking into effect these inflationary pressures, with risks to the upside, together with concerns over the faster pace of normalisation in US monetary policy, it is unlikely that the MPC will adjust the repo rate," Hodes said in an e-mail on Wednesday.

Nedbank economist Johannes Khosa also said after Wednesday’s inflation data release that the MPC will probably leave policy rates unchanged for the rest of the year before embarking on a mild hiking cycle in the second half of 2019.

WATCH: Stock picks — Richemont and Tiger Brands

Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Private Wealth talks to Business Day TV about Richemont and Anchor Securities’ Deryck Janse van Rensburg discusses ...
Markets
5 days ago

MARC HASENFUSS: Hot in the Famous Brands kitchen

No, thank you. I’ll not be nibbling at food conglomerate Famous Brands just yet
Opinion
6 months ago

Why fast food stocks are losing their flavour

Cash-strapped customers add to the burden of a sector with its share of both blows and bonuses, writes Stafford Thomas
Investing
5 months ago

12 hot stocks for the Cyril Spring

The Financial Mail has compiled a list of 12 stocks that are likely to pick up steam if the ‘Cyril Spring’ blooms
Features
2 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slumps in risk-off trade, with ...
Markets
2.
World stocks sell off on concern US-China trade ...
Markets
3.
Rand reacts badly to Cyril Ramaphosa’s land talk, ...
Markets
4.
Dollar rally could push rand over R13 level
Markets
5.
Is India’s Nifty 50 a work of art? Or is it IP?
Markets

Related Articles

ROB ROSE: Time for JSE to take stock
Opinion / Editor's Note

Famous Brands suffers on JSE after saying it expects major losses from UK deal
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Tiger Brands boss to pick up the can kicked down street after listeria crisis
Business

WATCH: Stock picks — Richemont and Tiger Brands
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.