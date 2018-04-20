JSE off to shaky start on weaker global markets

The JSE was off to a shaky start on Friday morning, taking its lead from lower international markets.

The all share was down 0.34% to 57,333, as the measure of top 40 leading stocks dropped 0.29%.

Mining stocks were under pressure in early trade amid lower commodity prices and apparent profit-taking in diversified resource shares.

Momentum Securities analysts said in a note that two competing forces dominated risk assets: one being a pickup in US inflation, which undermined sentiment; the other being the "generally well received" US earnings scorecards.

A pick-up in US inflation implies higher interest rates, which tends to detract from the allure of equities.

Markets also kept tabs on oil prices that hovered near multi-year highs.

Brent crude was flat on the day at $73.55 a barrel as members of oil cartel Opec and their allies met in Saudi Arabia where they are expected to review their 2016 deal to trim oil supply.

Europe’s leading markets were mostly weaker in early trade, following their peers in Asia.

Petrochemical company Sasol, which sensitive to oil prices and the rand, slipped 2.2% to R430.21.

Kumba Iron Ore slipped 1.72% to R280.11 and Exxaro Resources 1.93% to R111.72.

AngloGold Ashanti slipped 2% to R108.54 and Gold Fields 2.72% to R47.51.

Media and internet group Naspers dropped 1.02% to R3,006.06.

British American Tobacco recovered 1.61% to R628.95, after dropping 7% on Thursday. This was after rival Philip Morris tumbled in US trade, following the latter’s report of disappointing revenue growth.

Reinet Investments was up 2.16% to R224.76 but PSG Group fell 1.08% to R226.39.

Crisis-hit Steinhoff International was up 3.91% to R2.66 as its annual general meeting looked set to get under way in Amsterdam.

Pick n Pay was up 2.57% to R76.93.