JSE opens weaker amid new threats of growing global trade war

The JSE opened weaker on Friday on renewed concerns about an escalating global trade war, and as Naspers slumped below R3,000 a share again.

Miners were lower as the rand crossed R12 to the dollar amid softer commodity prices. The platinum price was 0.47% lower at R9.09, while gold shares on the JSE were up.

Naspers closed above R3,000 on Thursday, but was 2% lower on Friday morning, despite a weaker rand. Internet group Tencent, its Chinese investment, rose about 2% in Hong Kong trade.

US President Donald Trump has threatened a major escalation in trade tensions with Beijing, saying he was considering tariffs on an additional $100bn in imports from China, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

"Many were under the impression that the trade war between the world’s two largest economies had subsided, but further comments from the Trump administration last night proved otherwise," analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking said.

The Dow closed 0.99% higher on Thursday on optimism that the two countries could come to an agreement, but could open lower today. The market will also be focusing on the release of March’s US non-farm payroll data, with an upbeat number likely to support the dollar.

The market is expecting 185,000 jobs to have been created in the US in the month from 313,000 in the previous one.

Asian markets were mixed with the Nikkei 225 down 0.36% and the Hang Seng gaining 1.04%.

At 9.56am, the JSE all share was 0.37% lower at 55,552.80 points and the top 40 dropped 0.46%. Banks shed 1.36%, general retailers 1.24% and industrials 0.72%. The gold index rose 2.23%, platinum 1.47% and resources 0.54%.

Naspers was 2.22% lower at R2,970.37. British American Tobacco lifted 2.1% to R728.97.

FirstRand slipped 1.84% to R66.25 and Standard Bank 1.1% to R213.62.

Steinhoff rose 0.98% to R3.10.

Resilient gained 1.63% to R54.88 and Fortress B 4.3% to R14.54. Balwin rose 2.01% to R6.10.

Mondi firmed 1.22% to R323.10.