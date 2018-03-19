Oil weakens, but Middle East tension limits losses

London — Oil prices eased on Monday after rallying at the end of last week, but tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran helped limit losses.

Prices had climbed on Friday after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the kingdom would develop nuclear weapons if arch-rival Iran did.

Petromatrix analyst Olivier Jakob said prices were "really giving back some of Friday’s short-covering". Brent crude futures were down 10c at $66.11 a barrel by 10.52am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures fell 17c to $62.17 a barrel.

"This week there will be … a pricing of some geopolitical risk with the crown prince going on a visit to the US which is likely to provide a lot of headlines against Iran and the … deal," Jakob said, referring to the nuclear pact Iran has with world powers on its nuclear programme.

President Donald Trump has told European powers they should "fix the terrible flaws" in the deal or the US would refuse to extend its sanctions relief on Iran.

Britain, France and Germany had proposed fresh EU sanctions on Iran over its ballistic missiles programme and its role in Syria’s war in a bid to save the pact, Reuters reported.

A rise in US rig counts last week also weighed on prices.

US drillers added four oil rigs in the week to March 16, bringing the total count to 800, the weekly Baker Hughes drilling report said on Friday.

"At the current oil price level, drilling activity — and thus output — in the US is likely to increase further," analysts at Commerzbank said in a note.

The US rig count, an early indicator of future output, is much higher than a year ago as energy firms have boosted spending.

Thanks to high drilling activity, US crude oil production has risen by more than a fifth since mid-2016, to 10.38-million barrels a day, pushing it past top exporter Saudi Arabia.

Soaring US output and rising production in Canada and Brazil are undermining efforts led by oil cartel Opec and Russia to curb supplies and bolster prices.

Reuters