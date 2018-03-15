Oil edges higher despite pressures from rising US crude supply

New York — Oil prices edged higher in choppy trade on Thursday, supported by a pick-up in equity markets but pressured by expectations that crude supply will exceed demand later this year.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 36c to $61.32 a barrel, a 0.6% gain, by 3.11pm GMT. Brent crude futures for May delivery gained 30c to $65.19 a barrel.

Oil rose in tandem with a pick-up in US stock markets. Crude futures have moved in sync with equities uninterruptedly for the past 99 trading days, the longest such stretch in two years. The S&P 500 stock index rose 0.3%. Prices bounced around after the US announced new sanctions against Russian individuals and groups, including Moscow’s intelligence services and a Russian propaganda organization.

"The rising tensions between the West and Russia raise the potential for reduced trade flows and economic activity, which would diminish energy demand growth," said John Kilduff, partner at investment manager Again Capital in New York.

Rising global oil demand, along with supply constraints from oil cartel Opec, has helped keep oil above $60 a barrel. The International Energy Agency (IEA) said global crude demand would pick up this year, but also noted rising supply.

On Wednesday, Opec raised its forecast for non-member oil supply this year to almost double the growth predicted four months ago.

"Participants have noticed prospects for improving global oil demand as highlighted by the latest IEA report, as well as a persistently weak US dollar index, which could further support consumption of the fuel," said Abhishek Kumar, senior energy analyst at Interfax Energy’s Global Gas Analytics in London.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a slate of currencies, is down about 2.4% for the year. A weaker dollar makes oil cheaper for holders of other currencies.

However, the relentless climb in US crude output has loomed over markets, as production hit another record last week at 10.38-million barrels per day (bpd).

Opec and other producers led by Russia began cutting supply in January 2017 to erase a global crude glut that had built up since 2014. This has been somewhat offset by surging US crude production.

The IEA believes non-Opec supply, led by the US, will grow by 1.8-million bpd this year, while demand will grow by about 1.5-million.

Reuters