WATCH: Stock picks — Mosaic Company and Walt Disney

08 March 2018 - 09:43 Business Day TV
Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth chose Mosaic Company as his stock pick of the day, while David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Walt Disney.

Mosaic is a US company that mines phosphate (fertilizer). It has undergone huge restructuring and has huge investments in Brazil and India.

The market has been supplied really well, but demand has increased. Food is expected to be a problem in the future so a big supplier in the fertilizer business makes sense as a long-term investment.

Shapiro said Disney’s latest movie, Black Panther, was a huge hit, essentially creating a new franchise for Disney. He said that Disney had not been performing well over the past couple of years, because of ESPN and Cable, but it had masses of content and “must be the envy of every other house”.

