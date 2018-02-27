Gold holds steady as nervous traders await Fed chief’s speech

London — Gold prices held their ground on Tuesday as nervous investors awaited testimony from the new chair of the US central bank, but an analyst warned bullion was vulnerable to profit-taking.

Spot gold was unchanged at $1,333.15/oz at 9.50am GMT. US gold futures added 0.2% to $1,335/oz.

New Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell is expected to take a neutral line in his testimony to the US Congress, but if he aligns with the current Federal open market committee consensus of three rate increases this year, that is more tightening than is priced in by markets.

The dollar index fell before Powell’s testimony, due at 3pm GMT. The index has rebounded 1.7% since falling to a three-year low of 88.25 on February 16.

"Some in the market believe he is going to be bit less hawkish, so that’s why the dollar is under pressure," said Georgette Boele, commodity strategist at ABN AMRO in Amsterdam.

"Once they realise that the policy’s going to continue like it has, then the dollar should recover and gold move lower. With the positioning that’s in place, we’ll get profit-taking in long euros and long gold."

Boele expects gold to slip under $1,300/oz by the end of the quarter.

"Initial support for the metal holds around $1,325/oz-$1,330/oz, while resistance cuts in broadly between $1,340/oz and $1,345/oz," MKS Pamp Group trader Sam Laughlin said in a note.

"Investors will be keen to hear what Powell has to say particularly over the balance sheet and his views on inflation," ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said.

While inflation worries could spur safe-haven gold buying, rising interest rates would pressure the metal because bullion pays no interest.

Meanwhile, global shares rose to three-week highs on Tuesday as US borrowing costs eased ahead of Powell’s testimony.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.21% to 831.03 tonnes on Monday from 829.26 tonnes on Friday.

Among other precious metals, silver dipped 0.1% at $16.64/oz.

Palladium edged down 0.1% to $1,060.50/oz. Platinum fell 0.3% at $996.90/oz.

