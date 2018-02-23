JSE’s flood of results slows to a trickle on Friday

Friday looks to be a quieter day for the JSE following Thursday’s flood of results.

Companies scheduled to release results on Friday include Northam Platinum, flooring company Accentuate and liquor group Distell.

Northam Platinum warned shareholders on February 9 that it expected to report on Friday that its headline loss per share for the six months to end-December widened to between 77.6c and 90.5c from the matching period’s 64.7c.

Northam said the loss was due to dividends it was obliged to pay to holders of its Zambezi Platinum preference shares. The group said its Zondereinde and Booysendal mines were profitable.

Accentuate said on February 21 that it expected to report on Friday a headline loss per share for the six months to end-December of between 1.29c and 1.33c from the matching period’s headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 2.66c.

Distell has not issued a trading update, as would be required if its earnings for the six months to end-December differed by more than 20% from the matching period’s.

The rand was trading at R11.67 to the dollar, R14.37 to the euro and R16.29 to the pound at 6.50am.

Asian markets trading ahead of the JSE’s opening on Friday morning were buoyant. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was up 0.84%, Sydney’s ASX 200 index was up 0.66%, and Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index was up 0.54%.