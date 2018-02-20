Oil markets diverge, with US crude rising while Brent takes a knock

Singapore — Oil markets were split on Tuesday, as US crude was pushed up by reduced flows from Canada while international Brent prices eased.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $62.16 a barrel at 1.53am GMT, up 48c or 0.8% from their last settlement.

Traders said the higher WTI prices were a result of reduced flows from Canada’s Keystone pipeline, which has been operating below capacity since late last year due to a leak, cutting Canadian supplies into the US.

Brent crude, however, eased as a result of a dip in Asian stocks and a stronger dollar, which potentially curbs demand as it makes fuel more expensive for countries using other currencies.

Brent crude futures were at $65.23 a barrel, down 44c or 0.7% from their last close.

Despite this, oil markets remain well supported due to the supply restraint by the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec), introduced last year to draw down excess global inventories.

Opec secretary-general Mohammad Barkindo said on Monday that the organisation had registered 133% compliance with agreed output reduction targets in January.

Barkindo said compliance last year stood at 107%.

Global oil demand for 2018 was estimated to grow by 1.6-million barrels a day due to an "encouraging environment", he said.

"Opec and Russia continue to support the production cuts that are due to expire at the end of this year, and they assure markets that there will be an orderly ramp up of production once the cuts expire," said William O’Loughlin, investment analyst at Australia’s Rivkin Securities.

While most of Opec, especially its de-facto leader Saudi Arabia, is showing strong support for the production restraint, non-Opec producer Russia has shown signs it may at some stage gradually start to increase output again.

Saudi Arabia — not least in an attempt to give the planned listing of its state-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco a boost — is keen for Russia and other producers to keep withholding supplies to prop up prices.

But soaring US production is threatening to erode Opec’s efforts.

Last week, the amount of US oil rigs drilling for new production rose for a fourth straight week to 798, in an indication that US crude output, already at a record 10.27-million barrels a day, could rise further.

The US late last year became the world’s second biggest-oil producer, only slightly behind Russia and ahead of top exporter Saudi Arabia.

Reuters