Gold steady, palladium looks set to stay on the boil

Bengaluru — Gold prices held steady on Monday, as a US government shutdown due to a funding impasse unnerved investors and put pressure on the dollar.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,331.57 an ounce at 3.10am GMT. Spot gold fell 0.5% last week, its first weekly decline in six weeks.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, fell as much as 0.5% to 90.155.

Funding for federal agencies ran out at midnight on Friday, and was not renewed amid a dispute between US President Donald Trump and Democrats over immigration.

Republican and Democratic leaders of the US Senate held talks on Sunday seeking to break an impasse that has kept the US government shut down for two days, but it was unclear whether a deal could be struck to reopen federal agencies by the start of the work week.

"While the shutdown of government services in the US is not expected to last too long, traders are getting increasingly nervous about its impact on the economy," ANZ analysts said in a note.

"Another strong week on equity markets is also starting to raise concerns about stretched valuations, which are also pushing some investors into the gold sector."

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.70% to 846.67 tonnes on Friday from Thursday.

SPDR holdings rose more than 2% last week, their best showing since the week ending on September 3.

Adding a touch of bullishness to gold was data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which showed that hedge funds and money managers raised their net long position in Comex gold contracts in the week to January 16.

Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao expects spot gold could revisit its January 18 low of $1,323.70, as suggested by its wave pattern and a Fibonacci retracement analysis.

Among other precious metals, spot silver was up 0.1% at $17.01.

Platinum fell 0.1% to $1,011.65, after touching its highest since September 8 at $1,015.20 on Friday.

Palladium rose 0.1% to $1,105.97 an ounce. It touched record highs last week at $1,138.

Flows of palladium out of UK stocks to Hong Kong are picking up as demand from Asian industry grows, pointing to a tightening market that could keep record-high prices on the boil.

Reuters