JSE reaches record high on buoyant global markets

The JSE was firing on all cylinders on Wednesday, tracking the positive momentum on most world markets.

Resource shares led the way, thanks to higher commodity prices, complemented by a weaker rand.

The price of international benchmark Brent crude touched $61.62 per barrel for first time in more than two years, boosting shares such as Sasol and BHP.

The favourable global backdrop encouraged investors to buy recently sold-down retail and financial stocks, even as the prospect of a sovereign credit-rating downgrade hung in the air.

S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s are scheduled to announce the results of their latest reviews on the country’s rating later in the month, following the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS), which painted a worrying picture of SA’s finances.

The all share was up 1.29% to a record 59,741.20 points by midday, as the blue-chip top 40 added 1.35%.

All the main indices were higher, mirroring the positive mood from Asia, where Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained a solid 1.86%, boosted by good corporate results. In Europe, Germany’s DAX 30 was up 1.42%, as it played catch-up, following a public holiday on Monday.

"Generally, markets are looking good — locally and offshore," said Vasilis Girasis, a stockbroker at BP Bernstein Stockbrokers.

Anglo American led the gains in big diversified miners, rallying R3.62% to 274.68, its best level since September 2014. BHP was up 2.86% to R262.57 and Sasol 2.46% to R423.83.

Kumba Iron Ore rose 2.82% to R279.68, Exxaro 3.22% to R148.39, and Assore 4.33% to R322.63.

AngloGold Ashanti leapt 3.78% to R135.25, Gold Fields 2.27% to R57.72 and Sibanye-Stillwater 2.79% to R18.82.

Old Mutual recovered another 1.77% to R36.29, after announcing earlier in the day that it was cutting its interest in Nedbank to 19.9%, from 54%. Sanlam gained 1.78% to R71.96, Discovery 2.63% to R150.41 and Investec Plc 2.11% to R98.54.

Woolworths added 1.63% to R57.27, Truworths 2.22% to R77.03, and TFG 2.52% to R138.92.

British American Tobacco improved 1.16% to R920.54.

Bidvest gained 1.89% to R174.74 and Barloworld 2.96% to R137.26.