JSE closes at record high as global markets surge on rampant stimulus measures

The JSE all share started November on a high note on Wednesday, coming within a couple of hundred points of the 60,000-point level. The market has been growing consistently since June, after three years of sideways movement.

The all share broke through 57,000 points at the beginning of October and 58,000 last week. Wednesday’s performance brings the year’s gains in the all share to 17.5%.

Naspers led the rand hedges, with retail, property and banking shares rising on a stable rand, despite the prospect of a sovereign credit-rating downgrade on the horizon.

The rand firmed to R14.04 to the dollar in late trade, again confounding analysts, who were expecting it to lose ground on the subdued economy. Local bonds also strengthened on the day, despite offshore selling in the market.

After weakening substantially following Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s disastrous medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) last week, the rand has held fairly steady this week.

The local equity market tracked surging global markets on Wednesday, kicking off in Japan where the Nikkei jumped 1.86% to a 21-year high, following a decision by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to continue with its monetary stimulus policy.

European markets followed, with the DAX 30 hitting a record high while the FTSE 100 reached near-record levels. The gains were came on higher commodity prices and upbeat company results following a renewed commitment by the European Central Bank (ECB) to its dovish stance.

The Dow was 0.53% higher at the JSE’s close, ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s latest interest-rate decision. No change is expected, with the market pricing in a hike at the Fed’s last meeting of the year in December.

By 6.02pm, platinum had jumped 1.65% to $933.65 an ounce, amid signs of greater demand from China, while copper and iron ore prices trended lower.

Brent crude, however, reversed course in late trade, down 0.48% to $60.74 a barrel.

"The market has built up some reasonable momentum with the top 40 heavyweights again leading the way," said Afrifocus Securities portfolio manager Ferdi Heyneke, who said the market appeared to be slightly overbought and some profit-taking was likely amid the uncertainty that prevailed ahead of the ANC’s December elective conference.

"We are also following upbeat global markets with much of the expected negative consequences from Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s medium-term budget already priced in," he said, adding that Naspers kept on rising as its holding in Tencent in China remained the main driver following recent takeovers. "It remains difficult to effectively value Naspers with some analysts saying it remains undervalued if the group’s other interests are factored in."

At the close of yesterday’s trade, Naspers had risen 73% so far this year and Kumba Iron Ore 75%.

The all share closed 0.91% higher at 59,514.10 points, after reaching an intraday best level of 59,787.10. The top 40 rose 0.93%, resources 2.67%, the gold index 2.22%, platinums 1.45%, general retailers 1.42%, property 0.89%, financials 0.77%, banks 0.56%, and industrials 0.30%.

Anglo American led the gains in big diversified miners, rallying 4.01% to R275.71, while BHP added 3.03% to R263.

Sasol closed 2.01% higher at R422.

Kumba Iron Ore rose 2.31% to R278.28, Exxaro 3.28% to R148.47, and ArcelorMittal 1.1% to R6.43.

British American Tobacco added 0.42% to R913.78 but Richemont dropped 0.5% to R129.69.

Sibanye-Stillwater ended the day 3.66% higher at R18.98 and AngloGold Ashanti gained 2.62% to R133.75.

In banks FirstRand rose 0.78% to R51.65 and Barclays Africa 0.68% to R141.09.

Old Mutual recovered another 1.01% to R36.02, after announcing earlier in the day that it was cutting its interest in Nedbank to 19.9%, from 54%.

Sanlam gained 2.01% to R72.12, Discovery 2.35% to R150 and MMI Holdings 1.12% to R19.01.

Woolworths added 1.15% to R57, Truworths 2.22% to R77.03 and TFG 2.44% to R138.80.

Shoprite bucked the trend, however, losing 0.81% to R200.72.

Redefine jumped 2.83% to R10.91 and Nepi Rockcastle 1.69% to a record R201.01.

Naspers was 0.86% higher at R3,474.79.

Mondi gained 1.33% to R345.03.

© Business Day