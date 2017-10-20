JSE all share opens firmer as Naspers rallies

The JSE all share opened firmer on Friday, bouncing back above 58,000 points on miners and industrials, as upbeat Asian markets lifted Naspers in early trade.

Platinum shares were up on a slightly weaker rand and lower platinum price; the metal lost 0.48% to $920.39/oz at the opening.

After spending most of the trading day in negative territory, the S&P 500 and the Dow edged up in the closing minutes to finish at new record highs on Thursday, on the 30th anniversary of Black Monday, the worst one day percentage drop in history.

The Dow closed 0.02% up at 23,163.04 points, with more upside potential predicted for Friday as General Electric, Honeywell and Procter & Gamble are set to report results.

The Hang Seng gained 1.05%, with Chinese internet company Tencent gaining nearly 1%. Local market heavyweight Naspers, which owns a third of Tencent, rose in response.

Earlier, billionaire Anil Agarwal had increased his stake in Anglo American to 19%, making him the biggest shareholder in the London-headquartered mining company.

European markets ended Thursday’s session lower, as renewed concerns emerged between Spain and Catalonia after the Spanish government said it would continue with procedures to restore the legality of self-rule in the region.

A number of disappointing earnings reports and weak UK retail sales also weighed on sentiment, analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) said.

Some recovery was evident at the start of trading on Friday, with the FTSE 100 adding 0.39% in early trade.

At 9.33am the all share was up 0.49% to 58,180.50 points and the benchmark top 40 0.56%. Platinums rose 1.34%, resources 1.07%, industrials 0.46% and property 0.14%. General retailers softened 0.19%.

Anglo American rose 1.99% to R259.89.

Bidvest dropped 0.91% to R176.69 but Remgro added 0.39% to R220.85.

Impala Platinum was up 2.33% to R32.54.

Dis-Chem Pharmacies rose 0.15% to R32.81. After-tax profit jumped 37.4% to R409m for the six months to end-August from the matching period in 2016.

Among property stocks, Hyprop gained 0.695 to R108.55 but Redefine lost 0.27% to R10.89.

Naspers rose 1.45% to a record R3,302.32.

Mediclinic rose 0.38% to R115.64.

Spur dropped 1.63% to R27.10.