Oil price steady on Opec supply cuts and their possible extension

London — Oil prices steadied on Thursday, holding onto most recent gains, supported by oil cartel Opec-led supply cuts, tension in the Middle East and lower US production.

Brent crude was down 20c at $57.95 a barrel by 7.45am GMT, still about 30% above mid-year levels. US light crude was 20c lower at $51.84, almost 25% higher than its lows in June.

"The oil market is tightening gradually," said Tamas Varga, analysts at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates. "Opec is expected to roll over output restrictions for another nine months, supplies are at risk in the Middle East and US inventories are falling."

The US Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday that US crude inventories fell by 5.7-million barrels in the week to October 13, to 456.49-million barrels and US output slumped by 11% from the previous week to 8.4-million barrels per day (bpd), its lowest since June 2014 as production was shut in by a hurricane.

Instability in the Middle East has increased risks to supply from key oil producing areas. "The "fragile five" petrostates — Iran, Iraq, Libya, Nigeria and Venezuela — continue to see supply disruption potential, with northern Iraq crude exports at risk due to an escalation of tensions between the [Kurdistan regional government], Baghdad and Turkey, while the US has decertified the 2015 Iran nuclear deal," US bank Citi said.

Iraqi Kurdistan’s oil exports more than halved to 225,000 bpd on Wednesday as Iraqi military took back some of the biggest fields from Kurdistan’s Peshmerga forces.

"Geopolitical risk has returned to the oil market ... As a result, we have raised our ICE Brent forecast for the fourth quarter of 2017 from $45 per barrel to $52," Dutch bank ING said on Thursday.

Last week, US President Donald Trump refused to certify Iran’s compliance over a nuclear deal, leaving Congress 60 days to decide further action against Tehran. During the previous round of sanctions against Iran, about 1-million bpd of oil was cut from markets.

Analysts say crude supply should keep tightening if Opec and its partners, including Russia, extend a deal to curb production through next year, as expected.

"Opec is desperate to bring the market into equilibrium and mop up as much of the excess stockpiles," aid Shane Chanel at ASR Wealth Advisers. "I am expecting Opec and Russia to agree on a further nine-month extension to production cuts."

