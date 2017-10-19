JSE all share closes weaker on retailers as global markets take a breather

The JSE all share closed weaker on Thursday, with retailers dragging the market down and as global markets took a breather from strong gains over the past few weeks.

Platinums made a late comeback on a firmer platinum price, which gained 0.61% to $926.39 an ounce at the close.

Retail stocks reversed gains amid higher consumer inflation data, which may halt further rate cuts by the South African Reserve Bank. Retailers firmed on Wednesday after retail trade sales rose a significant 5.5% year on year in August.

Naspers, which holds about a quarter of Chinese internet company Tencent, ended the day lower as the market looked ahead to a possible contraction in Chinese GDP growth, despite relatively strong growth of 6.8% reported for the last quarter.

The Dow was 0.31% lower at the close, but still held up above the 23,000 points level in early trade. European markets were lower in jittery trade following the Spanish government’s decision to establish direct rule over Catalonia.

"Spain’s constitutional crisis is likely to cause a significant destabilising effect on the eurozone’s fourth largest economy – indeed, growth forecasts for Spain have already been cut for 2018," said deVere group analyst Nigel Green.

The FTSE 100 was down 0.30% and the DAX 30 0.56%.

Analysts said the weaker Dow was, in all likelihood, not the beginning of a major negative trend, despite expectations that central banks in the US and the eurozone would embark on further monetary tightening.

What quantitative tightening means for equities versus bonds is an unresolved debate, said Schroders global strategy head Huw van Steenis. "Few investors expected both to rally this year."

It was striking that 87% of delegates at a recent Schroders conference were looking to add more risk to equity portfolios, both public and private, he said.

But analysts agree that much depends on tax reforms in the US, which have not yet been implemented.

FXTM market strategist Hussein Sayed noted that US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin had warned that stocks would fall significantly if Congress did not pass tax reforms.

"Maybe he’s right, as it was doubtful that the US market rally was only based on economic growth and earnings expectations," he said.

The Dow is up 17.1% so far in 2017. The all share has gained 14.3%.

The all share closed 0.44% weaker at 57,896.8 points and the bluechip top 40 was down 0.43%. General retailers shed 2.01%, industrials 0.58%, food and drug retailers 0.57%, resources 0.36% and financials 0.26%.

Gold added 1.39%, platinum 0.83% and banks 0.49%.

ArcelorMittal closed 4.39% higher at R5.95 in choppy trade.

British American Tobacco shed 0.65% to R864.31.

Remgro dropped 1.57% to R220.

AngloGold Ashanti gained 3.17% to R128.45, and Northam Platinum jumped 3.68% to R48.42.

Among banks, FirstRand rose 1.79% to R53.95.

Liberty Holdings shed 1.15% to R110.30, among financials.

The losers among retailers included Woolworths, down 3.25% to R58, and Mr Price, losing 2.16% to R181.60. Pick n Pay shed 1.49% to R59.60.

Pharmacy group Dis-Chem closed 0.49% lower at R32.76 ahead of the release of interim results to end-August, on Friday. It has predicted that headline earnings per share (HEPS) will rise between 34.8% and 39.5%.

Property stocks with exposure to the UK market were badly hit on the day. Intu lost 3.09% to R39.88 and Capital and Counties was 2.68% down to R47.18.

MTN lost 1.98% to R124.49.

Naspers closed 0.46% lower at R3,255.

Sun International fell 1.95% to R52.93.

Educational group Adcorp closed 2.9% lower at R13.40 ahead of the release of interims to end-August on Friday. Normalised earnings per share plunged 76% to 88.6c per share for the year ended February.