Rand firms 10c to dollar as Reserve Bank keep rates unchanged

The rand firmed 10c against the dollar in afternoon trade on Thursday after the Reserve Bank kept interest rates unchanged.

Citing event risks, particularly those of a political nature, the Bank decided to keep rates unchanged, despite the monetary policy committee (MPC) being split on the decision, with three members favouring a cut and three wishing to keep rates unchanged.

The market expected a reduction of 25 basis points in the repo rate.

The rand remains a key upside risk to the inflation outlook, governor Lesetja Kganyago said.

"Furthermore, some of the event risks, particularly those of a political nature, were now more imminent but with no greater degree of clarity regarding the outcome," he said.