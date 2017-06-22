JSE closes weaker despite Constitutional Court ruling as share buying dries up

The JSE closed weaker on Thursday as relentless selling hit the market for the second day this week, despite the Constitutional Court ruling improving the prospects for the removal of President Jacob Zuma from his position.

The Court ruled that the speaker of Parliament has the powers to decide on whether a vote of no confidence should be by secret ballot or not. "The exercise of this power must be duly guided by the need to enable effective accountability, what is in the best interests of the people, and obedience to the Constitution," Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said.

In reply to questions in Parliament earlier, Zuma indicated it was important for Parliament to vote "as it always had". This could open the door for an open vote, as speaker Baleka Mbete is a high-ranking ANC official. However, further legal steps from opposition parties could be in the offing if Mbete does not properly motivate her decision.

"The weaker JSE on the day was not related to any event, but was a continued knock-on effect from the March Cabinet reshuffle and ratings agencies downgrade announcements," said BHP Bernstein Stockbrokers portfolio manager Vasili Girasis.

Girasis said there had been virtually no buying of stocks over the past few weeks from local or global investors. "It has been quite bad for some stocks as global index investors are obliged to sell local stocks if their market cap falls below a certain level."

He said it was particularly pronounced among gold shares, such as Harmony and DRD Gold. "We have also seen Brait lose 32% and ArcelorMittal 56% this year."

Girasis said some shares were clearly oversold but there was no clear indication of what could drive them higher again.

Analysts said the lower oil price may be supportive of some rebound in future. The fall in Brent crude will result in lower consumer inflation, setting the scene for possible rate cuts later in the year. "The big winners from the $10 drop in oil over the past month are likely to be countries such as Turkey and SA," Capital Economics analysts said in a note.

They also said the Turkish lira and rand are rare examples of emerging-market currencies that have strengthened against the dollar since the start of June.

Brent crude has dropped 20% so far this year. It was 1.80% up at $45.61 a barrel in late trade on Thursday.

The platinum price was marginally higher at $930 an ounce and gold gained 0.34% to $1,250.63.

The Dow was marginally firmer but European markets were lower with the FTSE 100 losing 0.12%, although the CAC 40 and the Dax were flat.

The all share closed 0.64% lower at 51,072.90 points and the blue-chip top 40 shed 0.59%. Food and drug retailers dropped 1.58, general retailers 0.94%, financials 0.75%, industrials 0.65%, resources 0.51%, property 0.47%, and banks 0.32%. The gold index rose 2.75% and platinums 1.39%.

Glencore lost 1.37% to R46.20, BHP 0.99% to R188.20, and Anglo American 0.46% to R161.46.

ArcelorMittal tumbled 5.79% to R4.88.

British American Tobacco shed 1.30% to R906.03.

Remgro lost 1.04% to R202.87 and PSG 1.32% to R232.29.

Brait closed 2.72% lower at R59.80.

AngloGold Ashanti rebounded 4.45% to R138.50 and Anglo American Platinum was up 2.71% to R291.

Nedbank retreated 1.83% to R205 and Investec plc 1.71% to R94.43, but Standard Bank added 0.27% to R138.49.

Old Mutual lost 1.54% to R32.07 and Discovery 1.76% to R129.68.

Shoprite dropped 1.37% to R197.26 and Pick n Pay 3.14% to R55.21.

In the property sector, Redefine shed 0.84% to R10.59 and Intu Properties 0.63% to R43.96.

Naspers ended the day 0.89% lower at R2,571.80.