JSE closes lower as retailers and banks retreat

The JSE closed lower on Thursday, as a weaker rand in late afternoon trade came too late to support a meaningful turnaround in the mining and industrial sectors.

The rand weakened to R12.9363/$ at the JSE’s close from R12.8352/$.

General retailers and banks were under pressure following the news released on Tuesday that SA was officially in recession, following two consecutive quarters of economic contraction. "The experience has been that banks and retailers are usually hit hard in a recession," said Herenya Capital Advisors trader Petri Redelinghuys.

Redelinghuys said the JSE’s performance had been disappointing this week. The market had been trading sideways over the past three years, consolidating at levels of about 52,000 points. "Now it seems unlikely the market will take a growth path over the short-term soon."

He said mining and manufacturing data released on Thursday painted a grim picture of the economy. "The recession may be the tip of the iceberg and cash could become king again."

Redelinghuys said mining shares could come under pressure if a new mining charter, set to be released next week, had some onerous black economic empowerment (BEE) requirements.

Output in the manufacturing sector declined by a surprisingly steep 4.1% year on year in April, much weaker than 0.4% increase in March and market expectations of a decline of 1.6%.

Growth in annual mining production slowed to 1.7% in April from 15.4% in March.

The rand weakened on a stronger dollar, which made headway against the euro after the European Central Bank (ECB) said it remained committed to a gradual reversal of its accommodative policies.

Some analysts were expecting a more hawkish stance with the euro weakening against the dollar in response, though the ECB’s overall stance was relatively neutral.

The bank made a largely expected change to its forward guidance, making it marginally less accommodative, Barclays Research analysts said.

The Dow opened flat as former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director James Comey started his testimony in the US Congress, saying the FBI had no doubt that Russia was behind a number of hacking actions at the time of the 2016 November election.

Commodity prices were lower, with the platinum price losing 0.68% to $938.33 an ounce. Gold was 0.77% lower at $1,276.44 an ounce.

Brent crude was 0.50% lower at $47.95 a barrel.

The all share closed 0.31% lower at 51,958.50 points and the blue-chip top 40 was off 0.16%. Platinums closed 2.69% lower, the gold index shed 2.25%, general retailers lost 1.51% and banks closed 1.15% lower.

Financials dropped 0.70% and property was 0.52% lower, but resources gained 0.41%.

Anglo American climbed 2.23% to R177.31.

Sasol tumbled 3.05% to R367.21.

Industrial conglomerate Remgro lost 1.63% to R207.59 and Brait 2.41% to R69.73.

Gold Fields shed 3.14% to R48.20.

Lonmin was down 5.21% to R12.

FirstRand retreated 1.65% to R47.21.

Insurer MMI Holdings continued to slide following a disappointing update earlier in the week, losing 2.50% to R19.85.

Steinhoff was 1.18% lower at R64.73 after it reported interim results on Wednesday. Woolworths lost 2.48% to R64.01 and Shoprite 2.44% to R194.40.

Telkom was 3.85% lower at R67.88 as the group continues to fall after a broker downgrade, despite reporting solid annual results earlier in the week.

Tiger Brands gave up 1.03% to R372.03 and Taste Holdings 4.40% to R1.74.

Naspers was up 1.04% to R2,649.