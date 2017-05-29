JSE closes flat in low-volume trade as banking shares retreat

The JSE closed weaker on Monday in thin trade as gold and property stocks led the bears, while resources ended the day higher.

Spot gold was largely unchanged at $1,267.36 an ounce, but platinum shed 0.56% to $956.08 an ounce.

Brent crude was 0.44% up at $52.43 a barrel.

Banks and financials were weaker on the day as earlier gains in the rand quickly reversed following the ANC’s confirmation that President Jacob Zuma would not be recalled.

Volumes were low with only R5bn traded at the close, with public holidays in the UK and US draining liquidity out of the local share market. A normal trading day can easily turn over R20bn.

Global factors were expected to drive the local market in the week ahead as the status of President Jacob Zuma remains unchanged for now. Zuma is set to appear before Parliament on Wednesday and Thursday, but it is unlikely that the house will vote on his leadership until the Constitutional Court rules on a secret ballot.

Later in the week market attention will be focused on S&P Global Rating’s latest rating review on Friday with Moody’s also set to announce its ratings decision soon.

Over the course of the past eight to 10 trading days, the markets’ attention has edged away from the domestic challenges confronting the Trump administration, but the US president’s return to Washington will refocus the spotlight on the loss of political capital in recent weeks, Momentum SP Reid analysts said.

Old Mutual Multi-Managers chief investment strategist Dave Mohr said the global market outlook still appears relatively rosy. An interest-rate shock was very unlikely in the US, he said. "The US Federal Reserve has signalled the most gradual hiking cycle in modern history."

Recovery in the eurozone was gaining strength while Moody’s downgrade of China was unlikely to be detrimental for long as China had taken steps to open up its bond markets to foreign investors. "But 98% of bonds traded are still in Chinese hands," Mohr said.

Locally, the economy has proven to be resilient by evading a recession. "Brazil, facing similar problems as in SA, descended into its deepest recession on record," he said.

The all share closed 0.10% lower at 53,944.20 points and the blue-chip top-40 index was unchanged at 47,533.50 points. The gold index shed 1.37% and banks were 0.82% lower. Financials shed 0.62% and property ended the day 0.75% lower. Resources climbed 0.70% and food and drug retailers added 0.58%.

Anglo American added 2.02% to R177.29 while ArcelorMittal gained 3.64% to R7.98.

Remgro shed 1.68% to R221.67.

Sibanye ended the day 3.94% lower at R16.82.

Standard Bank dropped 0.89% to R151.99 and FirstRand 0.84% to R50.67.

Financial services provider Sanlam was down 1.27% to R69.40.

Woolworths shed 1.06% to R66.50, while Mr Price was 0.89% lower at R146.19.

Telkom dropped 1.08% to R75.33.

Famous Brands gained 1.91% to R127.90 after telling shareholders it would receive no final dividend for the end of the 2017 financial year.

Taste Holdings tumbled 7.69% to R1.80. On Monday morning it reported overall annual revenue grew 3% to R1.1bn while its after-tax loss widened 37% to R101m.

