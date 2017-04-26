JSE all share opens firmer on resources

The JSE opened firmer on Wednesday on higher mining stocks and industrials as a weaker rand provided some support to rand hedges and global miners.

The rand was at R13.1361 against the dollar from R13.0554.

Spot gold was flat at $1,263.33/oz after falling earlier in the week.

The Dow closed 1.12% firmer on Tuesday to end the session just below the 21,000 level. Asian markets were trading in positive territory tracking the lead from Wall Street.

The Nikkei 225 rose 1.10% and the Hang Seng gained 0.40%.

"Further technical improvements are indicated for the JSE but momentum was likely to be slightly more subdued," analysts at Momentum SP Reid said.

At 9.38am the all share was up 0.20% at 53,364.90 points and the blue-chip top 40 rose 0.27%. Resources added 0.54%, food and drug retailers 0.45%, and industrials 0.28%. The gold index dropped 1.32%, platinums 1.11% and banks 0.50%.

BHP Billiton rose 1.25% to R204.61 and Anglo American lifted 0.67% to R189.25.

Kumba Iron Ore softened 0.63% to R177.21.

British American Tobacco rose 0.62% to R896.50 and Richemont rose 1.52% to R110.

Among gold stocks, Sibanye shed 0.97% to R26.62 after indicating it would not invest in any new projects in SA because of the turmoil in the government.

Gold Fields lost 2.09% to R45.43. The group said in an quarterly update that attributable equivalent gold production for the first quarter was 3% lower.

Among platinum stocks, Implats shed 1.63% to R43.36.

Standard Bank softened 0.64% to R146.99.

Massmart Holdings fell 0.90% to R128.01 and Pick n Pay was 0.35% lower at R63.05.

Among property stocks, Hammerson gained 0.42% to R101.36. It is trading at a discount to net asset value of 20%.

Telkom gained 1.14% to R73.53.

Tiger Brands was 0.79% off at R397.31.