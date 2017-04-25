Gold falls as investors seek riskier assets

Bengaluru — Gold prices eased slightly on Tuesday, dropping for a second day, as investor sentiment remains skewed toward riskier assets in the wake of the French election results on Sunday, although geopolitical concern still supports safe-haven demand.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,273.50/oz by 3.38am GMT. US gold futures were down 0.2% at $1,275.60.

Bullion prices fell about 0.7% in the previous session after touching $1,265.90/oz, the lowest since April 11, following the first round of France’s presidential election that indicated less support for far-right candidate Marine le Pen.

Still, analysts said safe-haven demand for gold remained strong amid the tension over North Korea’s nuclear and missile programme as well as a potential government shutdown in the US this week.

"A weaker dollar, Korean tensions and the uncertainty with regard to the US debt ceiling negotiations all have the potential to boost gold higher over the short term," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday the UN Security Council should be prepared to impose new sanctions on North Korea as concern mounts that it may test a sixth nuclear bomb as early as Tuesday. Trump indicated an openness on Monday to delaying his push to secure funds for his promised border wall with Mexico, potentially eliminating a sticking point as legislators worked to avoid a looming shutdown of the federal government.

"Although the government has excess cash on its book to keep going past that date and may even stay solvent for several more months, this kind of backdrop is not a constructive state of affairs and could indirectly help gold if it causes some consternation in the equity markets," Meir said.

Holdings of SPDR Gold, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), rose 0.17% to 860.17 tonnes on Monday. Holdings have risen six tonnes in the past two sessions, indicating investor’s interest in the safe-haven asset.

Bullion is often seen as an alternative investment during times of political and financial uncertainty.

On the technical front, gold, however, did not have a rosy picture with the potential of a decent downside correction if and when uncertainty faded, said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda.

"Gold has resistance at $1,290 and then $1,296, having failed in this area numerous times last week. Below, support lies at $1,265.50 and then the 200-day average at $1,254.80. A daily close below $1,240 would signal a much larger correction could be on the way."

Goldman Sachs, in a note on Monday, said it continued to expect gold to come under pressure in the near term on a potential rally in real interest rates following the expected announcement of Trump’s tax policies on Wednesday or later.

Silver was up 0.1% at $17.92/oz, after touching a one-month low of $17.65 on Monday. Platinum was steady at $959.30/oz, after falling more than 1% in the previous session. Palladium was unchanged at $794.90/oz.

Reuters