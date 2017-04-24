Futures higher on upbeat Dow opening and JSE’s stronger close

South African futures were firmer on Monday on a strong opening on the Dow and as the JSE all share closed higher on the day.

The Dow was 0.96% higher in early evening trade with European markets up on the victory of pro-EU presidential candidate Emmaneul Macron in France. According to the latest opinion polls, he was set to beat right-wing candidate Marine le Pen in the final round of voting on May 7.

The Paris CAC 40 gained 4.12%.

The rand was at R12.9867 to the dollar from R13.1286. It gained a best intraday level of R12.8771 earlier in the day.

The all share closed 1.39% higher at 52,921.40 and the blue-chip top 40 added 1.51%. General retailers rose 2.92% and banks firmed 2.35%. Financials added 2.12% and food and drug retailers gained 1.97%. Industrials rose 1.68% and property ended the day 1.58% higher. The gold index shed 5.40% and platinums lost 2.60%.

At 5.46pm‚ the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was 1.22% higher at 45‚916 points. The number of contracts traded was 24,314 from Friday’s 16‚924.