Markets

Futures higher on upbeat Dow opening and JSE’s stronger close

24 April 2017 - 19:37 Maarten Mittner
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

South African futures were firmer on Monday on a strong opening on the Dow and as the JSE all share closed higher on the day.

The Dow was 0.96% higher in early evening trade with European markets up on the victory of pro-EU presidential candidate Emmaneul Macron in France. According to the latest opinion polls, he was set to beat right-wing candidate Marine le Pen in the final round of voting on May 7.

The Paris CAC 40 gained 4.12%.

The rand was at R12.9867 to the dollar from R13.1286. It gained a best intraday level of R12.8771 earlier in the day.

The all share closed 1.39% higher at 52,921.40 and the blue-chip top 40 added 1.51%. General retailers rose 2.92% and banks firmed 2.35%. Financials added 2.12% and food and drug retailers gained 1.97%. Industrials rose 1.68% and property ended the day 1.58% higher. The gold index shed 5.40% and platinums lost 2.60%.

At 5.46pm‚ the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was 1.22% higher at 45‚916 points. The number of contracts traded was 24,314 from Friday’s 16‚924.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
French election and Trump’s tax plans could end ...
Markets
2.
Rand breaks through critical R13/$ level
Markets
3.
Rand breaks through R12.90/$ as dollar remains ...
Markets
4.
Shares stand firm after French poll relief
Markets
5.
Gold falls to its lowest in almost two weeks ...
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.