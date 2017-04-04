JSE firms despite ratings downgrade

The JSE was firmer on Tuesday at midday as mining and resource stocks rallied on a weaker rand, as the market digested S&P Global Ratings’ announcement that it had downgraded SA’s credit rating to subinvestment grade.

Moody’s was also expected to downgrade SA’s credit rating following its statement on Monday that it was placing the country’s Baa2 rating on review.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst John Cairns said the loss of investment grade had come as a further psychological blow to a country that was obsessed for years with being downgraded, and that it would entrench a higher cost of offshore borrowing.

S&P’s long-term local currency rating is now on the edge of subinvestment grade, still with a negative outlook. Cairns said one more downgrade from S&P and SA would start to lose investment in the local bond market — the main source of financial inflows in the past few years.

The Dow closed flat (-0.06%) on Monday and the Nikkei 225 was down 0.91% in early morning trade.

At midday, the all share was up 0.71% at 52‚828.5 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.89%. Banks extended their losses from last week Thursday and were down 1.36%, while financials shed 0.63%. The listed property index lost 1.11%

Gold miners firmed 6.61%, platinum stocks 3.38% and resources 2.04%.

European markets were mixed. The CAC 40 was down 0.15% and the DAX 30 lost 0.19%. The FTSE 100 firmed 0.3%.

Among commodity stocks that have global exposure, Glencore added 2.76% to R54.33 and Anglo American rose 1.52% to R207.10.

Sasol gained 1.23% to R410

The four major banks were down, led by Nedbank, which lost 2.64% R230.64.

Capitec shed 1.06% to R770.

Rand hedges‚ were firmer. British American Tobacco gained 2.06% to R909.35 and AB InBev added 2.02% to R1,518.65.

Bidvest lost 1.77% to R153.83 and Imperial Holdings 2.65% to R158.81.

Anglo Ashanti gained 7.56% to R160.49 and Sibanye 8.14% to R33.23.

Platinum miner Anglo American firmed 3.08% to R317.95 and Impala Platinum 3.39% to R47.86.