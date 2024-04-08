Life / Motoring

Movers & Shakers

Hino announces first black-owned dealership

The operation and all assets were acquired by Isipho Capital

08 April 2024 - 18:32
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Isipho Capital’s latest acquisition from the Motus Group is a Hino dealership and all its wares located in Pomona, Kempton Park. Picture: SUPPLIED
Isipho Capital’s latest acquisition from the Motus Group is a Hino dealership and all its wares located in Pomona, Kempton Park. Picture: SUPPLIED

Hino, Toyota’s commercial vehicle subsidiary, has announced the first 100% black-owned dealership. Located in Pomona, just north of OR Tambo International Airport, the dealership also is the first that is 65% women-owned.

The operation and all the assets was acquired by Isipho Capital founders and directors Sipho and Fortunate Mdanda. 

The Hino Pomona dealership is well equipped with a parts and service centre that can cater for the high roof modern trucks and trailers. The workshop has a brake roller tester and diagnostics equipment, and operates a 24/7 truck service available by appointment. 

Hino Pomona also has a mobile workshop which enables it to conduct service and minor repairs on trucks at the premises of its customers.

“We, at Isipho Capital, are truly honoured and excited that we are now members of the Hino family and look forward to positioning our dealership as one of the star performers in Hino SA’s countrywide network of 67 dealerships,” said Fortunate Mdanda.

“We are absolutely delighted that this transformation deal has now been concluded because Hino Pomona is an important member of our network, being located in the fastest-growing logistics hub in Gauteng, along the R21, in proximity to OR Tambo International Airport, as well as being within the Ekurhuleni manufacturing hub,” said Anton Falck, vice-president Hino SA.

Husband and wife Sipho and Fortunate Mdanda are the new owners of SA's first 100% black-owned Hino dealership in SA. Picture: SUPPLIED
Husband and wife Sipho and Fortunate Mdanda are the new owners of SA's first 100% black-owned Hino dealership in SA. Picture: SUPPLIED

The latest acquisition by Isipho Capital is also strategic in that it will boost some of the company’s diverse interests, which includes 80% shares in Mr Coach, a local company specialising in ambulance, mobile clinics, hearses, bus and other conversions, and 100% shares in Kholeka Engineering, which specialises in the manufacture of truck bodies, trailers, people carriers, water tankers, and so on.

“We know the current market is tough and highly competitive, but are confident the team we have put together will be up for the challenge,” said Mdanda. 

Swedes crash-test safer front end designs

Chalmers University of Technology research is intended to find ways to protect car occupants and truck drivers
Life
3 weeks ago

Maretha Gerber to be first female head of Daimler Truck in SA

The South African takes over from German-born Michael Dietz
Life
2 months ago

Face-lifted Mercedes-Benz GLS range launched in SA

The revamp places the GLS at the pinnacle of luxury seven-seven seaters for the family
Life
3 days ago

Toyota India unveils new Urban Cruiser Taisor

The latest model spawned by the Toyota-Suzuki partnership is basically a reclothed version of the stylish Fronx
Life
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Mercedes-Benz confirms prices of new E-Class to ...
Life / Motoring
2.
No hard and fast rules on benefits of ...
Life
3.
Carmakers admit EVs aren’t the solution for ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Meet the Puma, Ford’s replacement for EcoSport
Life / Motoring
5.
These were SA's top selling cars and bakkies in ...
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.