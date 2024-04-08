Hino announces first black-owned dealership

Isipho Capital’s latest acquisition from the Motus Group is a Hino dealership and all its wares located in Pomona, Kempton Park. Picture: SUPPLIED
Hino, Toyota’s commercial vehicle subsidiary, has announced the first 100% black-owned dealership. Located in Pomona, just north of OR Tambo International Airport, the dealership also is the first that is 65% women-owned.
The operation and all the assets was acquired by Isipho Capital founders and directors Sipho and Fortunate Mdanda.
The Hino Pomona dealership is well equipped with a parts and service centre that can cater for the high roof modern trucks and trailers. The workshop has a brake roller tester and diagnostics equipment, and operates a 24/7 truck service available by appointment.
Hino Pomona also has a mobile workshop which enables it to conduct service and minor repairs on trucks at the premises of its customers.
“We, at Isipho Capital, are truly honoured and excited that we are now members of the Hino family and look forward to positioning our dealership as one of the star performers in Hino SA’s countrywide network of 67 dealerships,” said Fortunate Mdanda.
“We are absolutely delighted that this transformation deal has now been concluded because Hino Pomona is an important member of our network, being located in the fastest-growing logistics hub in Gauteng, along the R21, in proximity to OR Tambo International Airport, as well as being within the Ekurhuleni manufacturing hub,” said Anton Falck, vice-president Hino SA.
Husband and wife Sipho and Fortunate Mdanda are the new owners of SA's first 100% black-owned Hino dealership in SA. Picture: SUPPLIED
The latest acquisition by Isipho Capital is also strategic in that it will boost some of the company’s diverse interests, which includes 80% shares in Mr Coach, a local company specialising in ambulance, mobile clinics, hearses, bus and other conversions, and 100% shares in Kholeka Engineering, which specialises in the manufacture of truck bodies, trailers, people carriers, water tankers, and so on.
“We know the current market is tough and highly competitive, but are confident the team we have put together will be up for the challenge,” said Mdanda.
Hino announces first black-owned dealership
