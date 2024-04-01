REVIEW: Ford Everest Wildtrak is a luxurious bundu basher

The Everest Wildtrak punts outdoorsy travel more than the range-topping Platinum thanks to thicker rubber. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
With the Everest range Ford provides the dual purpose of on- and off-road driving plus more habitability than the Ranger bakkie it’s based on. Six models are on offer and the latest is the Everest Wildtrak on test here. Too many models? Perhaps, but there’s a method at play.
The range kicks off with the 2.0 BiTurbo XLT available as 4x2 and 4x4 derivatives. One notch up again is the Sport with similar traction options, and the upgrade from there is the Wildtrak. The cabin doesn’t feel lower-rent than in the Platinum model. It’s only nuanced differences such as yellow contrast stitching on the leather-clad seats, dashboard, door trims, steering wheel and stubby gear lever. A dual-panel sunroof is also standard.
It comes with specification such as keyless entry and start, a raft of media ports and wireless connectivity to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay running through a 12-inch digital screen. These are some key luxuries also found in the range-topping Platinum.
The Wildtrak’s shortfall on luxury items includes a lack of heated and cooled seats, the 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, steering wheel warmer, driver’s seat memory, and nor does it come with the Platinum’s 360-degree surround view camera. The latter item is crucial for safe parking of this hulk. It’s an optional fitment I’d recommend.
The Wildtrak has a pavement appeal though the smaller, standard fit 20-inch wheels don’t fill out the wheel arches as much as the 21s in the Platinum. A front bumper with a shiny black frame, front bash plate and Wildtrak lettering on the leading edge of the bonnet are further aesthetic charms, including bright-finish side steps, roof rails, privacy glass and seven paint options available.
It’s typical Ford Everest inside with yellow stitching as the primary differentiator in the WIldtrak model. Picture: SUPPLIED
A starter button awakens the 184kW and 600Nm 3.0l V6 diesel motor managed by a 10-speed automatic transmission. It’s the standard fitment motor and geartrain for the Everest Wildtrak and advantages include rich tractability everywhere, and effortless towing of heavy caravans and trailers. Just like the Platinum it consumed 11.3l/100km.
Any Everest drives brilliantly, with steering nicely judged for lightness and accuracy, and a high-grade ride quality that soaks up bumps, enjoyed more with the standard fitment active cruise control and lane keeping assist activated. The command position brought upon by 220mm of ground clearance is a natural perk.
It’s comfortable over most types of road surfaces, and though it heaves a little through bends there’s typical range poise and confidence. Integrated with low-range gearing, a four-wheel drive system adjustable for 2WD, a rear diff-lock and a terrain response program, you can trust that the Everest Wildtrak is going to make the corner, or climb that mountain.
The Everest range remains a practical choice for seven people and the last row of seats is capacious enough for adults. When flattened they leave ample cargo space, but my ultimate findings are that the Wildtrak isn’t the sweet spot in the range. Both the cheaper XLT and Sport 4x4 models cover the basics of comfy, safe, all-wheel drive seven-seater with aplomb, so why spend more?
The Wildtrak’s appeal probably lies in the V6 power and the caboodle of features while saving R64,000 from the Platinum model, and perhaps liking the Wildtrak exclusive Luxe Yellow paint option. Either way, it’s a Ford Everest like any of the brilliant models I’ve experienced in the past, and the one to go for if you want the easy life while bundu bashing.
Tech specs
Engine
Type: Six-cylinder diesel turbo
Capacity: 3.0l
Power: 184kW
Torque: 600Nm
Transmission
Type: Ten-speed automatic
Drive train
Type: Rear-wheel drive with selectable four-wheel drive
Road Test
REVIEW: Ford Everest Wildtrak is a luxurious bundu basher
It comes with a V6 engine and the right size wheels and specification for pampered adventures
With the Everest range Ford provides the dual purpose of on- and off-road driving plus more habitability than the Ranger bakkie it’s based on. Six models are on offer and the latest is the Everest Wildtrak on test here. Too many models? Perhaps, but there’s a method at play.
The range kicks off with the 2.0 BiTurbo XLT available as 4x2 and 4x4 derivatives. One notch up again is the Sport with similar traction options, and the upgrade from there is the Wildtrak. The cabin doesn’t feel lower-rent than in the Platinum model. It’s only nuanced differences such as yellow contrast stitching on the leather-clad seats, dashboard, door trims, steering wheel and stubby gear lever. A dual-panel sunroof is also standard.
It comes with specification such as keyless entry and start, a raft of media ports and wireless connectivity to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay running through a 12-inch digital screen. These are some key luxuries also found in the range-topping Platinum.
The Wildtrak’s shortfall on luxury items includes a lack of heated and cooled seats, the 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, steering wheel warmer, driver’s seat memory, and nor does it come with the Platinum’s 360-degree surround view camera. The latter item is crucial for safe parking of this hulk. It’s an optional fitment I’d recommend.
The Wildtrak has a pavement appeal though the smaller, standard fit 20-inch wheels don’t fill out the wheel arches as much as the 21s in the Platinum. A front bumper with a shiny black frame, front bash plate and Wildtrak lettering on the leading edge of the bonnet are further aesthetic charms, including bright-finish side steps, roof rails, privacy glass and seven paint options available.
A starter button awakens the 184kW and 600Nm 3.0l V6 diesel motor managed by a 10-speed automatic transmission. It’s the standard fitment motor and geartrain for the Everest Wildtrak and advantages include rich tractability everywhere, and effortless towing of heavy caravans and trailers. Just like the Platinum it consumed 11.3l/100km.
Any Everest drives brilliantly, with steering nicely judged for lightness and accuracy, and a high-grade ride quality that soaks up bumps, enjoyed more with the standard fitment active cruise control and lane keeping assist activated. The command position brought upon by 220mm of ground clearance is a natural perk.
It’s comfortable over most types of road surfaces, and though it heaves a little through bends there’s typical range poise and confidence. Integrated with low-range gearing, a four-wheel drive system adjustable for 2WD, a rear diff-lock and a terrain response program, you can trust that the Everest Wildtrak is going to make the corner, or climb that mountain.
The Everest range remains a practical choice for seven people and the last row of seats is capacious enough for adults. When flattened they leave ample cargo space, but my ultimate findings are that the Wildtrak isn’t the sweet spot in the range. Both the cheaper XLT and Sport 4x4 models cover the basics of comfy, safe, all-wheel drive seven-seater with aplomb, so why spend more?
The Wildtrak’s appeal probably lies in the V6 power and the caboodle of features while saving R64,000 from the Platinum model, and perhaps liking the Wildtrak exclusive Luxe Yellow paint option. Either way, it’s a Ford Everest like any of the brilliant models I’ve experienced in the past, and the one to go for if you want the easy life while bundu bashing.
Tech specs
Engine
Type: Six-cylinder diesel turbo
Capacity: 3.0l
Power: 184kW
Torque: 600Nm
Transmission
Type: Ten-speed automatic
Drive train
Type: Rear-wheel drive with selectable four-wheel drive
Performance
Top speed: n/a
0-100km/h: n/a
Fuel consumption: 8.5l/100km (claimed); 11.3l/100km (as tested)
Emissions: 224g/km
Standard features
Seven seats, ABS brakes, stability control, six airbags, tyre pressure sensor, keyless access, leather upholstery, electrically adjustable front seats, 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless smartphone charger, auto-on headlights, rain-sensor wipers, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, blind spot warning, navigation, dual zone climate control with rear vents, dual panoramic sunroof, electric tail gate, LED headlights, high beam assist, tow bar, rear view parking camera, hill descent control, driving modes, FordPass
Cost of ownership
Warranty: Four years/120,000km
Service Plan: Optional six years/90,000km
Price: R1,160,600
Lease*: R25,766 per month
*at 11.25% interest over 60 months no deposit
Ford Everest V6 3.0 4WD Wildtrak
WE LIKE: Refinement, space, power, all-terrain ability
WE DISLIKE: There are less expensive Everests
VERDICT: Sensible choice for adventure lives
Motor News star rating
Design * * * *
Performance * * * * *
Economy * * * *
Ride * * * * *
Handling * * * *
Safety * * * * *
Value For Money * * * *
Overall * * * *
Competition
Toyota Land Cruiser 76 2.8GD-6 station wagon VX, 150kW/500Nm — R1,091,400
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado 2.8GD TX, 150kW/500Nm — R1,168,400
Hyundai Palisade 2.2D 4WD Elite 8-seater, 142kW/440Nm — R1,204,500.
Electric Isuzu D-Max bakkie to debut at Bangkok motor show
Double-cab bakkies you can buy for under R500,000
What the new Hilux and Fortuner hybrids will set you back
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.