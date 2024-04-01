Life / Motoring

REVIEW: Ford Everest Wildtrak is a luxurious bundu basher

It comes with a V6 engine and the right size wheels and specification for pampered adventures

01 April 2024 - 18:48
The Everest Wildtrak punts outdoorsy travel more than the range-topping Platinum thanks to thicker rubber. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
With the Everest range Ford provides the dual purpose of on- and off-road driving plus more habitability than the Ranger bakkie it’s based on. Six models are on offer and the latest is the Everest Wildtrak on test here. Too many models? Perhaps, but there’s a method at play.

The range kicks off with the 2.0 BiTurbo XLT available as 4x2 and 4x4 derivatives. One notch up again is the Sport with similar traction options, and the upgrade from there is the Wildtrak. The cabin doesn’t feel lower-rent than in the Platinum model. It’s only nuanced differences such as yellow contrast stitching on the leather-clad seats, dashboard, door trims, steering wheel and stubby gear lever. A dual-panel sunroof is also standard.

It comes with specification such as keyless entry and start, a raft of media ports and wireless connectivity to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay running through a 12-inch digital screen. These are some key luxuries also found in the range-topping Platinum.

The Wildtrak’s shortfall on luxury items includes a lack of heated and cooled seats, the 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, steering wheel warmer, driver’s seat memory, and nor does it come with the Platinum’s 360-degree surround view camera. The latter item is crucial for safe parking of this hulk. It’s an optional fitment I’d recommend.

The Wildtrak has a pavement appeal though the smaller, standard fit 20-inch wheels don’t fill out the wheel arches as much as the 21s in the Platinum. A front bumper with a shiny black frame, front bash plate and Wildtrak lettering on the leading edge of the bonnet are further aesthetic charms, including bright-finish side steps, roof rails, privacy glass and seven paint options available.

It’s typical Ford Everest inside with yellow stitching as the primary differentiator in the WIldtrak model. Picture: SUPPLIED
A starter button awakens the 184kW and 600Nm 3.0l V6 diesel motor managed by a 10-speed automatic transmission. It’s the standard fitment motor and geartrain for the Everest Wildtrak and advantages include rich tractability everywhere, and effortless towing of heavy caravans and trailers. Just like the Platinum it consumed 11.3l/100km.

Any Everest drives brilliantly, with steering nicely judged for lightness and accuracy, and a high-grade ride quality that soaks up bumps, enjoyed more with the standard fitment active cruise control and lane keeping assist activated. The command position brought upon by 220mm of ground clearance is a natural perk.

It’s comfortable over most types of road surfaces, and though it heaves a little through bends there’s typical range poise and confidence. Integrated with low-range gearing, a four-wheel drive system adjustable for 2WD, a rear diff-lock and a terrain response program, you can trust that the Everest Wildtrak is going to make the corner, or climb that mountain.

The Everest range remains a practical choice for seven people and the last row of seats is capacious enough for adults. When flattened they leave ample cargo space, but my ultimate findings are that the Wildtrak isn’t the sweet spot in the range. Both the cheaper XLT and Sport 4x4 models cover the basics of comfy, safe, all-wheel drive seven-seater with aplomb, so why spend more? 

The Wildtrak’s appeal probably lies in the V6 power and the caboodle of features while saving R64,000 from the Platinum model, and perhaps liking the Wildtrak exclusive Luxe Yellow paint option. Either way, it’s a Ford Everest like any of the brilliant models I’ve experienced in the past, and the one to go for if you want the easy life while bundu bashing.

Tech specs 

Engine 

Type: Six-cylinder diesel turbo 

Capacity: 3.0l 

Power: 184kW 

Torque: 600Nm 

Transmission 

Type: Ten-speed automatic 

Drive train 

Type: Rear-wheel drive with selectable four-wheel drive 

Performance

Top speed: n/a 

0-100km/h: n/a 

Fuel consumption: 8.5l/100km (claimed); 11.3l/100km (as tested) 

Emissions: 224g/km 

Standard features

Seven seats, ABS brakes, stability control, six airbags, tyre pressure sensor, keyless access, leather upholstery, electrically adjustable front seats, 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless smartphone charger, auto-on headlights, rain-sensor wipers, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, blind spot warning, navigation, dual zone climate control with rear vents, dual panoramic sunroof, electric tail gate, LED headlights, high beam assist, tow bar, rear view parking camera, hill descent control, driving modes, FordPass 

Cost of ownership 

Warranty: Four years/120,000km 

Service Plan: Optional six years/90,000km 

Price: R1,160,600 

Lease*: R25,766 per month 

*at 11.25% interest over 60 months no deposit 

Ford Everest V6 3.0 4WD Wildtrak

WE LIKE: Refinement, space, power, all-terrain ability 

WE DISLIKE: There are less expensive Everests

VERDICT: Sensible choice for adventure lives 

Motor News star rating 

Design * * * *

Performance * * * * * 

Economy * * * * 

Ride * * * * * 

Handling * * * *

Safety * * * * * 

Value For Money * * * * 

Overall * * * * 

Competition 

Toyota Land Cruiser 76 2.8GD-6 station wagon VX, 150kW/500Nm — R1,091,400

Toyota Land Cruiser Prado 2.8GD TX, 150kW/500Nm — R1,168,400

Hyundai Palisade 2.2D 4WD Elite 8-seater, 142kW/440Nm — R1,204,500. 

