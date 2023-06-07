Jaguar Land Rover morphs into JLR

Sentiment buoyed after the government says it will discuss moving bloc’s summit to China, easing fears of a crisis
The company has unveiled a new logo to match its brand differentiation strategy
Jaguar Land Rover has unveiled its new corporate identity following the decision to separate its brands.
Jaguar, Range Rover, Discovery and Defender will become individual marques in a house of brands organisation, though they continue to be sold alongside one another. The new brand identity eschews the “Jaguar Land Rover” mouthful in favour of a simpler “JLR”.
Previously, the company logo was the green Land Rover crest which has changed only four times since 1948 alongside the Jaguar leaper — an ornamental icon that eventually disappeared from the car’s bonnets in 2005 due to pedestrian safety concerns. It lives on as a badge in modern Jaguar vehicles.
“It is exciting to unveil a new identity for our company as part of our House of Brands approach. I’m confident this perfectly illustrates JLR’s ambition in the modern luxury space,” JLR CEO Adrian Mardell said.
“This is the next chapter of our ‘Reimagine’ journey to become a truly modern luxury business. The new JLR identity will bring clarity to our clients and act as a unifier for our four distinct British brands,” said JLR chief creative officer Gerry McGovern.
New models
JLR, which is owned by India's Tata Motors, recently announced a Range Rover Sport SV powered by a 4.4l twin-turbocharged, mild-hybrid V8 petrol engine. It develops 467kW and 750Nm, good for a 0-100km/h sprint in 3.7 seconds and top speed of 290km/h.
The company will also invest £15bn over the next five years to develop electric vehicles (EVs), and promised a new electric Jaguar in 2025.
Jaguar Land Rover SA spokesperson Nomaswazi Nkosi says the local transition to the new brand identity will happen over the coming months.
