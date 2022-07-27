×

Life / Motoring

HOT HATCHES

New batch of Toyota GR Yaris models available in SA

Did you miss out on the first allocation that arrived in Mzansi last year? Well, you’re in luck: another batch of these feisty hatchbacks has just touched down on our shores

27 July 2022 - 13:58
Another allocation of GR Yaris models has reached SA. Picture: SUPPLIED

Did you miss out on the first allocation of Toyota GR Yarises that arrived in Mzansi last year? Well, you're in luck, because Toyota announced on Wednesday that another batch of these feisty little Japanese hot hatchbacks has just touched down on our shores. 

Toyota hasn’t detailed the exact number of cars available, but it has stated that only the full bells-and-whistles Rally derivative is on offer this time around. This means you benefit from front-and-rear Torsen limited-slip differentials, a sportier suspension tune, revised power-steering assistance and a set of stunning 18-inch BBS forged alloy wheels shod with sticky Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres. Yeah, it’s definitely the model you want. 

In addition to the mechanical upgrades, the Rally also comes equipped with body-hugging combination leather/Alcantara sports front seats, leather rear seats, a heads-up display, Toyota Safety Sense active safety suite and active noise control. The latter amplifies the sound of that sweet, sweet G16E-GTS engine by cancelling out opposing frequencies. 

Speaking of which, the 1.6l three-cylinder turbo motor remains unchanged with a power output of 198kW at 6,500rpm and 360Nm of torque between 3,000rpm and 4,600rpm. This is sent to Toyota’s proprietary GR-Four all-wheel drive system via a six-speed manual transmission that offers (switchable) automatic rev-matching on downshifts. Expect a 0-100km/h time of 5.5 seconds and top speed of 230km/h — more than enough for most. 

Only the flagship Rally derivative is available this time around. Picture: SUPPLIED

New for the 2022 model year is the addition of a reverse camera and rear Park Distance Control. Other standard features include an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, dual-zone climate control, a multi-information display, 12-volt power outlet plus a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel that adjusts for both reach and rake. There’s also a decent touchscreen infotainment system that syncs with both Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

Now available at dealers, the new 2022 Toyota GR Yaris model retails for R761,200. This includes a nine-service/90,000km service plan and three-year/100,000km warranty.

