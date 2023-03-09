Stellantis to build car factory in SA

Financial markets are betting there’s an 80% chance the Fed will hike rates by 50 basis points at its March 21-22 meeting
Artificial intelligence without regulation is poised to herald a new era of subtle, sophisticated misinformation; a world in which we no longer know what is real
Evan Pickworth interviews Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr director Tendai Jangara about the ongoing plight of increasingly unloved whistle-blowers
The ANC says it is finalising legal action against the former Eskom CEO after he accused it of benefiting from looting at Eskom
Most of the 1,959 workers earmarked for job cuts accepted transfers, severance or early retirement packages, leaving 168 people who will be fired
SA’s current account balance switched to a deficit of R174bn, 2.6% of GDP, in the fourth quarter of 2022 from a revised surplus of R3.1 billion in the third quarter
Manufacturing confidence crashed, hit by frequent power cuts and poorly run logistics infrastructure
The country depends on agricultural export revenues to shore up hard-currency reserves
The player may prove difficult to handle for his former club
Phuti Mpyane talks toTshifularo about his career path, products and Renault SA’s prospects after the 2035 European fossil fuel ban on cars
Stellantis has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and the department of trade, industry and Competition to manufacture vehicles in SA.
The company presently imports the Alfa Romeo, Citroën, Fiat, Jeep, Opel and Peugeot brands, which sell in relatively low volumes. Stellantis sold 218 vehicles locally in February in a total market of 45,352 units...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Stellantis to build car factory in SA
The company presently imports the Alfa Romeo, Citroën, Fiat, Jeep, Opel and Peugeot brands
Stellantis has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and the department of trade, industry and Competition to manufacture vehicles in SA.
The company presently imports the Alfa Romeo, Citroën, Fiat, Jeep, Opel and Peugeot brands, which sell in relatively low volumes. Stellantis sold 218 vehicles locally in February in a total market of 45,352 units...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.