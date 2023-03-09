Life / Motoring

Stellantis to build car factory in SA

The company presently imports the Alfa Romeo, Citroën, Fiat, Jeep, Opel and Peugeot brands

09 March 2023 - 14:32 Denis Droppa

Stellantis has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and the department of trade, industry and Competition to manufacture vehicles in SA.

The company presently imports the Alfa Romeo, Citroën, Fiat, Jeep, Opel and Peugeot brands, which sell in relatively low volumes. Stellantis sold 218 vehicles locally in February in a total market of 45,352 units...

