Consumer Goods Council urges the government to cut the price of diesel used for generators
The non-idea of a minister of electricity demonstrates President Cyril Ramaphosa's poor grasp of public administration conceptualisation
Khensani Nobanda is the group executive for marketing and corporate affairs at Nedbank Group.
I’m perplexed.
Western Europe is ducking the consequences of its lack of foresight in energy planning, resulting in a succession of cracks across the region...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MICHELLE MANOOK: An uncomfortable reality is dawning as rich countries turn back to coal
If the Global North’s genuine objective is to be 'clean', it must return to the Paris Agreement and allow the use of all fuels and technologies, writes Michelle Manook
I’m perplexed.
Western Europe is ducking the consequences of its lack of foresight in energy planning, resulting in a succession of cracks across the region...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.