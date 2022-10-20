Asian shares fell to their lowest since April 2020 as risk appetite among investors faded
NEW MODELS
First Renault hybrid coming to SA in 2024
The French brand’s electrification plans in the country will be spearheaded by the Arkana plug-in hybrid
The first product from Renault SA to incorporate electric propulsion will be the Arkana, a new type of family-focused coupe-SUV with a sloped roof that the company hopes to launch here.
The Arkana E-Tech Hybrid is a plug-in hybrid with a 1.3l petrol engine that juices up the batteries on the move.
The car is likely to arrive here early in 2024, according to Zian Van Heerden, sales and operations vice-president of the company. The car was part of numerous new models and concepts the French brand showcased at this week’s Paris Motor Show 2022, which Motor News attended.
The new entrants and ideas included the new 4Ever Trophy concept, which is a modern and more rugged take on the 1984 Renault 4 mishmash of a station-wagon and a hatchback. Positioned in series behind it is the Renault 5 Turbo 3E, an electric concept that pays homage to the wide-body rally star Renault 5 Turbo, whose legacy was continued in the now-defunct Clio V6.
At the tail of the queue was the Renault 5, another concept that tips a hat to the company’s past. This one showcases a realistic future electric hatchback with a throwback to the company’s hugely successful tot sold in global markets between 1974 and 1984, including here in SA.
Renault’s was the largest stand at the show and included the new and large Austral SUV and the new Espace concept, which is no longer a sizeable multipurpose vehicle (MPV), but a strikingly good-looking hydrogen-powered hatchback. A portion of the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles’ floors was occupied by sister brand Alpine, which showcased the hydrogen-powered Alpenglow concept.
Dacia showcased the Manifesto all-terrain buggy concept and the Spring, an all-electric spin-off of the Renault Kwid, which could also play a role in the local company’s electric ambitions.
The Arkana, which I had my first test drive in on rural and urban French roads, may resemble the previous generation Megane in the looks department, but they are not similar products. The Arkana is based on a new generation CMF-B platform, which it shares with the new Renault Captur.
The all-new Megane, which also took the stage at Renault’s Paris Motor Show stand, is now an all-electric crossover instead of a hatch.
The full electrification of this model means SA misses out on this new and advanced Megane for now, but it’s still in with a shot of introduction if Renault SA’s electric plans work out.
Renault SA intends to join Audi, BMW, Porsche and Jaguar as brands with their own branded charging stations across SA.
