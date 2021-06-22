Thato Magasa appointed MD of Mitsubishi Motors SA

Mitsubishi Motors SA has announced the appointment of its new MD, Thato Magasa.

He succeeds Pedro Pereira, who had been in the role since 2015, and has moved to the C2 Technology Group as COO.

Magasa has extensive experience in the automotive industry and has worked in numerous roles within the Motus Group since first joining the company in 2009.

After a short break in 2012, he returned to Motus, holding various positions at Mitsubishi Motors SA, including that of operations manager, and then moved to another senior role within the Motus Group — this time at Renault SA.

Before this, Magasa was GM for sales at Renault SA after completing a 12-month development programme within the Renault Group. He also holds a BCom Accounting and acquired his MBA at GIBS in SA.

“Having spent a large part of my career working at challenger brands, I have always found that it is undoubtedly the people within the organisation who make the difference,” says Magasa.

“I am highly passionate about the continuous development of people towards the achievement of organisational goals. Our end goal is to offer a consistently high-quality retail and ownership experience of our vehicles, which will be heavily reliant on our people — both within Mitsubishi Motors SA and the dealer network at large.”

Jaco Oosthuizen, the chair of Mitsubishi Motors SA, said: “We look forward to Thato’s positive input in his new role and the growth of the Mitsubishi brand and wish Pedro every success in his new position.”