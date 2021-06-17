Toyota’s Land Cruiser 300 breaks cover

Toyota has revealed the first official pictures and details of its much-anticipated Land Cruiser 300. Succeeding the 200 series, the new flagship SUV adopts a bolder design and more powerful new petrol and diesel engines.

The big Toyota makes a strong visual impact with a prominent new front facade with a rectangular theme and stylised light guides, alongside large horizontal slats with either black or chrome accents depending on model. U-shaped front radiator openings create a muscular, solid appearance that enhances what Toyota calls the Land Cruiser’s “Master of Africa” status.

The iconic off-roader is moved along by two all-new V6 engine options, a petrol and a diesel. The smooth and powerful 3.5l twin-turbo petrol is inherited from the Lexus LS 500 and sends 305kW and 650Nm to the Land Cruiser’s all-wheel drive system.

The 3.3l turbo diesel boasts a brawny 227kW and 700Nm — representing increases of 32kW and 50Nm over the 4.5 turbo diesel V8 powering the outgoing Land Cruiser 200.

Both versions are paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission that includes a low-range transfer case, and Toyota says that improved refinement goes hand in hand with the SUV’s added performance.

As before, the Land Cruiser employs a rugged body-on-frame design to maximise its off-road ability, but adopts a Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform. Being substantially lighter and more torsionally rigid than its predecessor, and also having a lower centre of gravity, the TNGA chassis improves off-road capability, on-road performance and driving comfort.