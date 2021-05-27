Updated Range Rover Velar now on sale in SA

The 2021 Range Rover Velar, with updated tech and new engines, including a hybrid P400e model, is now on sale in SA.

This marks the complete electrification of Jaguar Land Rover’s (JLR) local range with a P400e plug-in hybrid. The electrified Velar combines a 2.0l, four-cylinder, petrol engine with 221kW of output and a 76kW electric motor that’s powered by a 17.1Wh lithium-ion battery. The total system output is 297kW and 640Nm. The electric drive range is said to be 53km while total average fuel consumption is claimed to be 2.2l/100km.

JLR says 80% of the charge can be achieved in just 30 minutes using a fast DC charge point, and one hour 40 minutes using a 7kW wall box. The company also says it takes 5.4 seconds from 0-100km/h.

Other new developments with this range are the availability of a new range of P340 and D300 models powered by 3.0l, straight-six engines with all-wheel drive and air suspension as standard. The P340 petrol has outputs of 250kW and 480Nm, while the diesel D300 churns out 221kW and 650Nm.

The entry-level D200 range also gets an uprated 147kW four-cylinder, Ingenium motor in place of the old 132kW.

The Velar, arguably one of the most stylish SUVs in the market, also gets a raft of new technologies from JLR, including a Pivi and Pivi Pro entertainment system, a wearable Activity key, a cabin air filtration and ionisation system, and 3D Surround Camera and ClearSight Ground View.

Also making its SA debut is the new Range Rover Velar Landmark Edition. It’s based on the R-Dynamic SE specification but enhanced with a black contrast roof and 20-inch, black, alloy wheels, and available exclusively in Lantau bronze metallic paint, Hakuba silver, Santorini black or Eiger frey.

Range Rover Velar pricing

Velar D200 S- R1,290,100

Velar D300 S — R1,458,600

Velar P250 S — R1,290,100

Velar P340 S — R1,438,700

Velar P400e S — R1,651,200

Velar D200 R-Dynamic SE — R1,382,900

Velar D300 R-Dynamic SE — R1,551,300

Velar P250 R-Dynamic SE — R1,382,900

Velar P340 R-Dynamic SE — R1,531,500

Velar P400e R-Dynamic SE — R1,739,100

Velar D200 R-Dynamic HSE — R1,492,000

Velar D300 R-Dynamic HSE — R1,631,000

Velar P250 R-Dynamic HSE — R1,492,000

Velar P340 R-Dynamic HSE — R1,611,200

Velar P400e R-Dynamic HSE — R1,834,000

Velar D200 Landmark Edition — R1,428,200

Velar D300 Landmark Edition — R1,596,600

Velar P250 Landmark Edition — R1,428,200

Velar P340 Landmark Edition — R1,576,800