Porsche GT2 RS blitzes to 100km/h in under 3 seconds

The first time we drove the 340km/h Porsche GT2 RS in 2018 we had to tiptoe it through a rainstorm in the Western Cape. Well, not exactly tiptoe.

Despite its titanic outputs of 515kW and 750Nm, the rear-wheel drive car proved surprisingly adept at putting power to the slippery road, and the drive ended with neither automotive metal nor human pride dented.

We didn’t get to test how quick it really was, so last week we revisited Porsche’s fastest supercar to conduct a performance test at the Gerotek test circuit outside Pretoria, using our Vbox GPS-based equipment.

When we collected the GT2 from Porsche Centre in Johannesburg and it was raining, Christo Kruger, Porsche’s public relations man, pondered whether we’d done something to upset the weather gods.

But thankfully the next morning dawned cool and dry, perfect testing conditions for a car we felt could achieve something special: a sub three-second 0-100km/h time.

Though the 991-generation GT2 RS was recently discontinued and you can only buy one second hand (at a starting price of R5.5m), it is still the most powerful Porsche 911 created to date — until the new 992-generation GT2 RS arrives.

And here was the big moment: with the 3.8l twin turbo flat-six burbling away in the back, I prepared to release the kraken on Gerotek’s long straight.

And like that mythical beast, the car displayed tremendous power and violence. The resultant 0-100km/h sprint in 2.88 seconds was the fastest we’ve yet achieved with our Vbox, and just shy of Porsche’s official 2.8 second claim.