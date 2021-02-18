Ford and JLR commit to all-electric cars

Ford and Jaguar Land Rover this week announced plans to introduce all-electric vehicle line-ups in the coming decade. It followed General Motors’ announcement last month that it aims for all its new vehicles to have zero-exhaust emissions by 2035.

The dramatic shift by carmakers away from petrol and diesel engines is being driven by stringent CO 2 emissions targets and looming bans in some countries on fossil fuel vehicles.

Ford on Wednesday said its car line-up in Europe will be all-electric, and two-thirds of its commercial vehicles will be fully electric or plug-in hybrids by 2030. The company said it will invest $1bn over the next 30 months to convert its vehicle assembly plant in Cologne, Germany, to become the brand’s first electric vehicle facility in Europe.

Ford has a strategic alliance with Volkswagen to use the German automaker’s MEB electric vehicle platform to build some models. Ford said the model out of Cologne will be the first to use Volkswagen's MEB platform.

On Monday, luxury car group Jaguar Land Rover, owned by India's Tata Motors, unveiled plans to be net-zero on carbon emissions by 2039 as it joins a global race to roll out clean-energy vehicles.

By 2030, it is anticipated that 100% of Jaguar cars, and 60% of Land Rovers, will be equipped with zero-exhaust powertrains.

Land Rover will add six pure electric variants in the next five years and future Jaguar models will be built exclusively on a pure electric architecture, JLR said, adding that the first all-electric Land Rover variant will arrive in 2024.