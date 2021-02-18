Life / Motoring

NEWS

Ford and JLR commit to all-electric cars

Stringent emissions targets lead to dramatic shift away from petrol and diesel engines

18 February 2021 - 05:00 Reuters and Motor News Reporter
The charging socket on Ford's electric Mustang Mach-E. Picture: SUPPLIED
The charging socket on Ford's electric Mustang Mach-E. Picture: SUPPLIED

Ford and Jaguar Land Rover this week announced plans to introduce all-electric vehicle line-ups in the coming decade. It followed General Motors’ announcement last month that it aims for all its new vehicles to have zero-exhaust emissions by 2035.

The dramatic shift by carmakers away from petrol and diesel engines is being driven by stringent CO2 emissions targets and looming bans in some countries on fossil fuel vehicles.

Ford on Wednesday said its car line-up in Europe will be all-electric, and two-thirds of its commercial vehicles will be fully electric or plug-in hybrids by 2030. The company said it will invest $1bn over the next 30 months to convert its vehicle assembly plant in Cologne, Germany, to become the brand’s first electric vehicle facility in Europe.

Ford has a strategic alliance with Volkswagen to use the German automaker’s MEB electric vehicle platform to build some models. Ford said the model out of Cologne will be the first to use Volkswagen's MEB platform.

On Monday, luxury car group Jaguar Land Rover, owned by India's Tata Motors, unveiled plans to be net-zero on carbon emissions by 2039 as it joins a global race to roll out clean-energy vehicles.

By 2030, it is anticipated that 100% of Jaguar cars, and 60% of Land Rovers, will be equipped with zero-exhaust powertrains.

Land Rover will add six pure electric variants in the next five years and future Jaguar models will be built exclusively on a pure electric architecture, JLR said, adding that the first all-electric Land Rover variant will arrive in 2024.

GM vehicles to go all-electric by 2035

New cars, SUVs and pickups will all move away from petrol and diesel engines
Life
2 weeks ago

New Tesla is world’s quickest car, claims Elon Musk

The electric Model S sedan silently whisks from 0-96km/h in less than two seconds
Life
2 weeks ago

Electric cars are still too expensive: survey

Range anxiety is becoming less of a factor but high prices continue to stifle EV sales
Life
3 months ago

BMW teams up with GridCars to charge EVs

Move will reduce range anxiety for marque’s drivers who go green
Life
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
BIG READ: Uranium, two presidents and rockets in ...
Life
2.
Mbalula extends driver’s licence grace period to ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Volkswagen T-Roc is capable but compromised
Life / Motoring
4.
BOOK REVIEW: SA in the 1980s — a forgotten time ...
Life / Books
5.
Driving without fear in bulletproof cars
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.