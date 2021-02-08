Eight months of bliss with the Citroën C5 Aircross Shine

A planned six-month test period was extended by a further two months due to the fact that we couldn’t drive the Citroën C5 Shine during the hard lockdown, culminating in nearly eight months of custodianship, and I was happy for it.

The departure of a long-term car can be emotional. If a lemon had been foisted upon you, you’d celebrate the parting, but if you had grown attached to the car, a secret tear would be shed.

I loved the French car’s design and never tired of looking at its characterful styling, many times through the kitchen window. It stood out wherever we went and turned heads and ignited a barrage of questions and criticisms from the public.

“But Citroëns have no following here,” detractors would say.

“Really? We ought to inject more joie de vivre in our lives,” I’d shoot back.

The bond with the C5 was really crystallised during the 22,000-odd kilometres we spent together. I even made coffee with croissants a Phuti thing!

The front-wheel-drive C5 Aircross blends into urban settings as it does for long road trips with family. On many occasions it also found itself with a plume of dust behind it, such is the versatility.