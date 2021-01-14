Subaru Forester gets a power boost

Subaru SA’s Forester range is about to be expanded with a new, more powerful 2.5l petrol version to join the 2.0l that has been with us since the fifth-generation Forester was unveiled in 2019.

The normally aspirated 2.5l direct-injection four-cylinder engine is the same unit found in the larger Subaru Outback. It has horizontally opposed cylinders in what’s known as a “boxer” arrangement and delivers outputs of 136kW and 239Nm — respectively 21kW and 43Nm over the 2.0 boxer engine.

The 2.5 version of Subaru’s most popular model range will make its showroom debut in March, but we got our hands on a pre-launch model last week and the much-needed steroid boost puts more spring in this midsized SUV’s step. Anodyne power has been a bugbear in the 2.0 version and the new 2.5 accelerates with more zing, while cruising and overtaking with less effort.

The only gearbox choice remains a continuously variable transmission (CVT), but it’s one of the better CVTs I’ve driven. It has programmed steps to feel more like a regular transmission, though it still doesn’t completely hide the typical characteristics of belt-driven gearboxes, namely the tendency to drone and to have a slipping-clutch effect.

Subaru says the 2.5’s fuel consumption is the same as the 2.0, officially rated at 7.6l/100km. The test car didn’t meet the claim, but its 9.2l figure was a decent achievement for the vehicle’s size and power output. In fact it trounced the 10.6l figure we achieved in the 2.0 version as the engine didn’t have to work as hard.