LOCAL LAUNCH
Audi A4 gets a style and tech upgrade
Latest generation features a facelift, an app and new fuel-saving technology
The Audi A4 has touched down in SA brimming with enhancements like smart integration with an app as well as a handsome-looking S4 variant.
It’s not entirely new from the ground up; rather, it's a comprehensive jack up. Evolution-defining bits include a restyling of the front with a wider but flatter single-frame grille, new headlights with slatted daytime running lights and, just as with all current Audis, a redesigned front bumper with chrome decorations and pumped up flanks. Standard wheel size are 17 inches and 18s for the Advanced and S Line trim. There’s an option to 19 inches too.
It also follows the trends of newer models in boasting standard fitment LED headlights with daytime running lights (DRLs) in different variations, depending on whether it’s a 35 TFSI, 40 TFSI or S4 derivative. The latter pair gets a unique DRL design and dynamic indicators for the rear while digging deeper in your pockets gets you the optional Matrix LED set with automatic high beam.
The new A4 interior has the same high quality presentation and materials expected of the brand. It’s been updated with a pair of instrument cluster variants: an analogue driver information system and 25.6cm main display screen, or you can fit the smart Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus that beams info directly ahead of the driver through a customisable and full HD 31.2cm screen.
The interior experience remains plush and spacious and is further tweaked with the deletion of the MMI controller normally found on the centre console in favour of a touch-operated menu on the main screen, or you can use buttons on the dash and on the multifunction steering wheel.
Further amenities that can be had include fine Nappa leather with S embossing in S Line trim, an optional Audi phone box that charges wirelessly, a Bang & Olufsen 3D Premium Sound System, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto across the range. Ambient lighting is another option to choose from the package concepts, including Comfort, Technology and Sport.
The company is also introducing Audi Connect, a new connectivity hub that brings a car and its driver closer through the ability to monitor your A4 remotely through an app.
It allows you to lock or unlock your A4 from anywhere in the country, create a geofencing map of where the car should or shouldn’t go, and you can also monitor if windows are open or if there’s been a security breach. You can also apply speed limits which can’t be violated by the driver, all this from your smartphone.
The new six-model Audi A4 range debuts with three turbo petrol engines all linked to automatic gearboxes.
These are the A4 35 TFSI with 110kW and 270Nm, A4 40TFSI with 140kW and 320Nm and the S4 TFSI with 260kW and 500Nm.
The big news on the mechanical front is the first-time availability of a 12V mild-hybrid system on both 35 and 40 TFSI models. The system is claimed to reduce fuel consumption by up to 0.3l/100km through automatic engine switching off and drive being supplied by the mild-hybrid system instead. Prevailing conditions would include crawling speeds below 20km/h.
From the inside you can tailor the attitude of the car’s mechanicals through a Drive Mode toggle switch.
All models come standard with a Five-year/100,000km Audi Freeway plan.
Pricing
Audi A4 35 TFSI S tronic — R644,000
Audi A4 35 TFSI Advanced Stronic — R663,000
Audi A4 40 TFSI S tronic — R681,500
Audi A4 40 TFSI Advanced S tronic — R700,500
Audi A4 40 TFSI S line S tronic — R726,500
Audi S4 TFSI quattro tiptronic — R944,500
