Audi A4 gets a style and tech upgrade

The Audi A4 has touched down in SA brimming with enhancements like smart integration with an app as well as a handsome-looking S4 variant.

It’s not entirely new from the ground up; rather, it's a comprehensive jack up. Evolution-defining bits include a restyling of the front with a wider but flatter single-frame grille, new headlights with slatted daytime running lights and, just as with all current Audis, a redesigned front bumper with chrome decorations and pumped up flanks. Standard wheel size are 17 inches and 18s for the Advanced and S Line trim. There’s an option to 19 inches too.

It also follows the trends of newer models in boasting standard fitment LED headlights with daytime running lights (DRLs) in different variations, depending on whether it’s a 35 TFSI, 40 TFSI or S4 derivative. The latter pair gets a unique DRL design and dynamic indicators for the rear while digging deeper in your pockets gets you the optional Matrix LED set with automatic high beam.

The new A4 interior has the same high quality presentation and materials expected of the brand. It’s been updated with a pair of instrument cluster variants: an analogue driver information system and 25.6cm main display screen, or you can fit the smart Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus that beams info directly ahead of the driver through a customisable and full HD 31.2cm screen.

The interior experience remains plush and spacious and is further tweaked with the deletion of the MMI controller normally found on the centre console in favour of a touch-operated menu on the main screen, or you can use buttons on the dash and on the multifunction steering wheel.