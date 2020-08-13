Audi S6 is a tech-savvy and luxurious sleeper

The Audi S6 quattro luxury sports sedan is a price and performance peer of the Porsche Panamera 4S, Mercedes-AMG E53 and Maserati Ghibli S.

This Audi is styled with the regularity of the company’s luxury line-up by adopting demure aesthetic trimmings, with only a blackened single frame grille, a shiny quartet of exhaust pipes thrusting from a sporty-looking rear valance and standard fitment V-spoke star style 20-inch alloy wheels hinting at elevated liveliness.

That slight aroma of performance lingering in the air is 331kW and 600Nm packaged inside its bonnet, numbers which outgun its opponents from Porsche and AMG. Audi reckons the 0-100km/h sprint is dispatched in 4.5 seconds, with a top run of 250km/h as per the sporting gentleman’s agreement.

It’s a devastatingly fast but quiet brute with little drama when it piles on the speed. One moment you are watching the robots and the next you are doing illegal speeds. This can be a disappointment to anyone who’s driven the S6 when pulsating and roaring naturally-aspirated V8s and V10s were the norm.